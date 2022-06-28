IF BEDFORD’S Grant Lavigne needs advice about playing first base or has a question about his approach at the plate, he can turn to someone who excelled at both.
Todd Helton, a first baseman with the Colorado Rockies for 17 seasons, retired in 2013, but rejoined the Rockies’ organization as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt in April. Helton, a five-time all-star, four-time Silver Slugger and three-time Gold Glove winner, was in uniform giving advice to players on the Spokane (Wash.) Indians’ roster during a recent series against the Hillsboro Hops.
Colorado selected Lavigne, 22, with the 42nd pick in the 2018 draft. He’s currently playing first base for Spokane, Colorado’s High-A affiliate in the Northwest league.
Helton had this to say about Lavigne in a recent interview with The Spokesman-Review:
“It’s OK he’s not a slugger right now. I mean, that’ll come with age, come with time, experience. He’s still hitting the ball the other way. He’s staying on pitches. (Class) A ball to me, and Double-A, are the hardest places to hit … even (harder than) the big leagues.”
Lavigne certainly isn’t struggling at the plate. Entering Tuesday’s game against Vancouver he ranked first among Northwest League players in on-base percentage (.395), second in batting average (.298), sixth in OPS (.842) and ninth in slugging percentage (.447). He has four home runs and 30 RBIs in 215 at-bats.
Lavigne’s next stop on the professional ladder could be Hartford in the Double-A Eastern League.
• The New Hampshire Fisher Cats began the second half of the Eastern League season with one of the more intriguing prospects in the Blue Jays’ organization on their roster. Right-handed pitcher Yosver Zulueta, a native of Remedios, Cuba, was promoted from High-A Vancouver to New Hampshire on Sunday.
Zulueta, 24, began the season with Single-A Dunedin before moving up to Vancouver. He is known for his 98-99 mph fastball, and arrived in New Hampshire with a 3.53 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings this season. Opposing batters were hitting .208 against him. Some have speculated that Zulueta could be added to Toronto’s roster before the season is over.
Zulueta had Tommy John surgery in 2019 — the same year he signed with the Blue Jays — and then suffered a torn ACL while he was attempting to cover first base on a ground ball in spring training last year. The injury occurred on the first batter he faced in a spring training game after returning from Tommy John.
• Former UNH forward Andrew Poturalski scored a goal to help the Chicago Wolves win the AHL’s Calder Cup championship by beating the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-0 Saturday night in Game 5 of the best-of-seven championship series. The Wolves won four games in six days after losing Game 1 in overtime.
Poturalski, who skated for UNH in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, collected eight goals and 15 assists in 18 playoff games this season. He had 28 goals and 73 assists in 71 regular-season games with Chicago, and had two assists in the two NHL games he played for Carolina.
• The Roger Williams University women’s rugby team won the Division I Club National Championship in New Orleans last month. Three players on the 12-player roster and both of the team’s coaches are from New Hampshire: freshman Zoey Cormican (Rochester/Spaulding), sophomore Emma Wright (Manchester/Trinity), junior Tiana Adams (Rochester/Spaulding), head coach Caitlin Mallahan (Laconia/Bishop Brady) and assistant coach Melissa Mallahan (Laconia/Bishop Brady).
The Hawks went 5-1 in the tournament, which included a semifinal victory over the University of Texas and a 12-7 win over the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to win the title.
• The starting time for Saturday’s CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game was moved up two hours in an attempt to avoid extreme heat. The game featured 15-minute quarters, but the fourth quarter was reduced to 12 minutes. Moving forward it might be a good idea to play the game on a Friday night. Not only would you beat the heat, but it might increase attendance.
The 2017 game began on a Friday night at Saint Anselm College, but was suspended by lightning and couldn’t be completed that evening because of a Goffstown town ordinance. The remainder of the game was played the following day at Manchester Memorial High School. An earlier opening kickoff, perhaps 6 p.m., would help avoid a similar issue.
It’s worth noting that Bow’s Myles Rheinhardt (West) and Pinkerton Academy’s Jack Mackiernan (East) were the top fundraisers for each team this season.
• Trinity has parted ways with varsity baseball coach Jake Filip.
• Dates and sites for this year’s American Legion Baseball state tournaments:
Prep Division: Aug 8-11 (Gill Stadium)
Junior Division: July 29-Aug 2 (Gill Stadium and Holman Stadium)
Senior Division: July 22-26 (Holman Stadium)