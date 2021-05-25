WHAT HAS ALREADY been an outstanding junior season for Pinkerton Academy pitcher Liam Doyle can get significantly better today, when he takes the mound against rival Londonderry High School at Lancer Park.
Doyle has made seven starts this spring. He’s 6-0 with a 0.73 ERA, and has 79 strikeouts (13 walks) in 38 1/3 innings. It’s unlikely any Division I pitcher has better numbers.
“We had high expectations for him,” Pinkerton coach Steve Campo said. “He’s met every one and he keeps working to get better and better. Above-average velo (velocity) on his fastball and he’s great at locating it all around the zone. He also has a plus curveball. He’s starting to get a changeup down, too.
“He’s surprised me with how many strikeouts he has and how many bats he misses. The strikeout numbers are what really get me.”
Pinkerton enters today’s matchup with a 14-2 record. Londonderry is a rung down the ladder at 14-3, but beat Pinkerton 6-0 on Monday.
Doyle, a Derry resident, consistently throws in the high 80s, and has been clocked as high as 91 mph. He’s already receiving significant interest from Division I college programs.
“My fastball … a lot of people at the high school level struggle to hit it,” Doyle said. “Then with the curveball they chase, or their timing’s off because they’re gearing up for the fastball. I’ve been working on the changeup the last couple weeks. It’s getting a lot of ground-ball outs. My strikeout pitch is the high fastball — getting people to chase after it, and they can’t get their bat to it.”
Doyle tossed a five-inning no-hitter against Bishop Guertin this spring, but his performance against Winnacunnet is what raised his profile. He outdueled Michigan-bound Joe Allen that day to help the Astros beat the Warriors, 5-1.
Doyle, who throws left-handed, struck out the first 12 batters he faced in that game, and finished with 16 strikeouts in six innings. Winnacunnet entered that game with an 8-0 record and had outscored its opponents 83-6.
“Probably that Winnacunnet game is the best I’ve thrown all year,” Doyle said. “That’s an elite lineup. In the top of the fifth inning they started bunting, and they only put the ball in play two times — both by the bunt.
“I like to think of myself as the best high school pitcher in New Hampshire, and that’s no offense to Joe, but that was motivation for me because he’s obviously a great pitcher. Going against someone of that caliber definitely brings some more attitude and enthusiasm when I go out there on the mound.”
Doyle made one varsity start and pitched some in relief as a freshman. He lost his sophomore season to COVID-19, but raised some eyebrows when he threw a perfect game during a tournament in Connecticut when he was pitching in the Showcase League last fall.
He’s an outfielder when he’s not on the mound.
“I’d say I expected a real good season,” Doyle said. “I don’t know if I expected it to be this good so far, but I definitely expected to have a really good season.”
The University of New Hampshire has made a scholarship offer to Goffstown High School junior Peyton Strickland, a 6-foot-3, 222-pound tight end/outside linebacker.
Strickland, 17, said UNH assistant coach Mike Ferzoco extended the offer over the phone Monday.
“He (Ferzoco) messaged me earlier in the day saying he wanted to talk on the phone later,” Strickland said. “I get out of track practice and call him and that’s when he offered me. He told me they were willing to offer me a full ride to come play for them.
“Obviously UNH is a D1 school and that’s my very first offer, so it’s a very big deal to me. I knew I wanted to play college football since I was 10, if not younger. It’s a very big moment to see it unfold before your eyes.”
Strickland was an impact player on offense during his sophomore season, but was limited to one game last year because of a collarbone injury. He also plays varsity basketball for Goffstown.
“I think we saw a lot of potential in his athleticism pretty early on,” Goffstown coach Nick Hammond said. “They (the UNH coaches) just think he’s the total package, in terms of athleticism and then what he does in the classroom as well. Great student. He checks all the boxes. He might be the strongest kid in our program.”
Bedford High School graduate Grant Lavigne went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base for the Fresno Grizzlies in Sunday’s 6-4 loss to San Jose. Fresno is Colorado’s affiliate in the Low-A West league.
Entering Tuesday’s contest against Inland Empire, Lavigne was batting .224 with a .375 on-base percentage and a .668 OPS through the team’s first 17 games this season (58 at-bats). He had 13 hits (three extra-base hits), seven RBIs and scored six runs in those 17 contests.
Lavigne, a first baseman, was selected with the 42nd pick in the 2018 MLB draft.