UNDOUBTEDLY, many of you already know that Liam Doyle turned in a dominant pitching performance in Saturday’s NHIAA Division I championship game. Doyle allowed two hits, struck out 15 and went the distance in a 2-0 victory over Londonderry that gave the Pinkerton Academy baseball program its first championship since 1986.
That ’86 team received a pitching performance in the Class L final that may have been just as impressive as Doyle’s. Bruce Yennaco tossed a complete game as Pinkerton beat Keene 3-2 in 12 innings that day. You read that right: a 12-inning complete game. Keene’s Jim Jimaki also pitched all 12 innings.
“I was a different pitcher than Liam Doyle,” Yennaco said. “He struck out 15-16 guys a game. I counted on my defense — and we had a great defense. I think I threw about 135 pitches in that game. I just threw the ball and they made the plays.
“We were 10-10, I think. We just snuck into the playoffs as the 11th seed. Only 12 teams made the playoffs back then. We were kind of fortunate with the way it was set up. We got a bunch of rain during the tournament and back then they didn’t have any pitching rules, so I was able to pitch in all four games.
“We had some good offensive players, but the biggest thing with us was our defense. Our fielding was excellent. We were a better team than our record showed, and then we ran the table in the playoffs.”
The Yennaco family provides the bridge between the two titles. Cole Yennaco, Bruce’s nephew, was Pinkerton’s starting catcher this season. He went 1-for-3 with a stolen base during Saturday’s win. Of course he was on the receiving end of Doyle’s memorable pitching performance as well.
“The thing with Liam that really sets him apart is he shows up and he really means business,” Cole said. “Some guys like to fool around. Our team wasn’t really like that this year. Our team just meant business in general, but Liam in particular. He was dialed in and ready to throw from the moment he got there.
“Last year was my first year (on the varsity team) and we fell short to Londonderry in the quarterfinals with a walk-off home run, so I cannot tell you how painful that was for Tom (Pinkerton’s Tom Rioux), who was pitching at the time, for me and just for the team in general. It was brutal. Londonderry is our rival and to lose that way … it was painful.
“Starting in March as a team we all had one common goal, and that was a state championship and we really came together. We all bought into the idea of, ‘This is what we need to do to win.’ Hard work is required and we’re all good with that. It was really a team, unified thing and I think that’s what set us apart from the rest of the teams in the state.”
Bruce, who lives in Windham, was among those in attendance at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday. He has a close relationship with Cole, and went to most Pinkerton games this season.
“I was just so excited to see Pinkerton win it again and Cole be part of it,” Bruce said.
Jay Yennaco, Cole’s father, was on the Pinkerton team that lost to Manchester Central in the 1995 Class L championship game. Jay, who was also a pitcher, struck out 132 batters in 74 innings as a senior, when he posted an 0.61 ERA. The Red Sox drafted him in the third round (No. 74 overall) and he played in seven minor league seasons, so he has pro baseball on his resume. As Bruce and Cole will likely remind him, however, Jay has no high school championship.
The ’86 Pinkerton team also beat Londonderry in the tournament. The Astros opened with a tournament victory over Merrimack and then eliminated Salem and Londonderry before rain pushed back the date for the championship game, which allowed Bruce to make his fourth postseason start.
“I was a pitcher only,” Bruce said. “I couldn’t hit. Not as good as Cole, that’s for sure.”
Cole, a junior who also plays football for Pinkerton, was batting .338 and had a .437 on-base percentage entering the championship game. He’s committed to play at Merrimack College, and credited Bruce for helping him throughout his baseball career. Bruce will be one of Cole’s coaches with the Northeast Wildcats this summer.
“He’s like a second dad to me,” Cole said. “We have a batting cage at my house. He’s always over here helping me. Not everybody has someone who works with them and wants them to get better, and he’s definitely that guy.”
About eight players from the ’86 Pinkerton team were on a group text Saturday. Bruce was in charge of providing score updates, and then spoke briefly with Cole shortly after the game’s final out was recorded.
“There was nothing special about the conversation other than ‘Congratulations,’” Bruce recalled. “I still remember that day like it was yesterday for me, and I’m sure he’ll remember that day for the rest of his life, too.”