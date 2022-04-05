WITH the Masters set to begin Thursday, we asked former Hooksett resident Matt Paradis to pick the winner of this year’s event.
Why Paradis? Why not? He certainly knows a thing or two about winning golf tournaments. His resume includes a victory in the 2018 New Hampshire Golf Association’s Amateur Championship, better known as the State Am. Paradis, 26, beat medalist Pat Pelletier 6 and 5 in the 36-hole championship match at Hanover Country Club that year. It was his third straight trip to the final match of that tournament and produced his first State Am triumph.
He was the Manchester City Champion in 2015 and 2016, finished first in several college tournaments during his days at Southern New Hampshire University and has won two mini-tour events in Florida since turning professional in 2020 — once on the Minor League Golf Tour and once on the West Florida Golf Tour. Shortly after winning the State Am, Paradis qualified for the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
So Matt, who are you betting on at Augusta?
“I love my guy, Will Zalatoris. He’s been playing really good. He’s been hot ever since getting out of college. He finished top five there (second) last year as a rookie. He’s built like me. He hits the ball an absolute mile for a skinny buck, and he’s one of the best ball-strikers in the world. My guy is Will if I had to pick one.”
For those of you who may not be familiar with Paradis, he graduated from Manchester Central and had an outstanding senior season for the SNHU golf team. He became the first All-American in the program’s history when he was selected to the Golf Coaches’ Association of America PING All-America Third Team.
Paradis averaged a team-best 71.7 per round in 25 rounds that season and was the medalist in five events, including the NCAA Atlantic/East Regional. He set an Northeast-10 record by shooting 8-under par at the conference championship tournament, where he became the first golfer since 2013 to win back-to-back NE-10 titles.
These days Paradis is working as a caddie at Calusa Pines Golf Club in Naples, Fla., trying to earn enough money to keep his dream of playing professional golf alive. Those who play mini-tour events often have their golf careers derailed by a lack of financial support.
“I’ve been trying to juggle the act of playing and working,” Paradis said. “It’s been tough so far. This mini-tour life is tough. It’s hard and it’s expensive. A lot of these guys play full time and are really dialed in. I haven’t been playing as well as I’d like lately, which means you have to work more, which makes the game worse, which makes you have to work more to support yourself.
“I’m enjoying it (caddying). I’m at a really high-end club. I think it’s top three in Florida, and consistently top 100 in the country. I’m trying to network as much as I can.”
Paradis said he’ll return to New Hampshire in May, and plans to play in as many state opens as he can. The goal, he said, is to have his game in good shape for the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in September and October.
He was unsuccessful in his two previous attempts to make it through Korn Ferry Tour Q-School (2019 and 2021), although he made it through the pre-qualifying stage each time. Golfers need to make it to the tournament’s third stage to at least earn conditional status for the Korn Ferry Tour, which is to the PGA Tour what Triple-A baseball is to MLB.
“I hate to say it, but I’ll probably give it one last good run this summer and try to get some Korn Ferry Tour status and see what happens,” Paradis said. “I plan to play as much as I can. Hope to play 100 days straight, sharpen up the game and see what I can do. That’s what golf is about — getting streaky and putting it together for a few weeks. It just takes two or three good weeks to get the momentum going.”