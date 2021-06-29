SUMMER is when many New Hampshire residents choose to go on vacation, but local sports never take a break. That said, here are six events that will highlight the New Hampshire sports schedule during the summer months:
MLB Draft
July 11/Atlanta
The MLB Draft makes this list primarily because Exeter’s Cody Morissette could be taken as early as the second round. Morissette, who recently completed his junior season at Boston College, has played second base, shortstop and third base in college, but many talent evaluators seem to think he’ll settle in as a second baseman at the professional level.
Morissette was a three-sport athlete (yes, they still exist) at Exeter High School, where he also played varsity basketball and varsity football. He led the Exeter baseball team to the Division I championship in 2017 and 2018.
NH Amateur Championship
July 12-17/North Conway CC
If you’re an amateur golfer in New Hampshire, you probably want to win this event more than any other.
The State Am is a spectator-friendly tournament that features two days of stroke play, followed by a cut, and then four days (seven rounds) of match play. The tournament wraps up with 36 holes of match play between the two finalists on July 17.
Nashua Country Club’s James Pleat won last year’s State Am on his home course. Derryfield Country Club’s Dan Arvanitis captured the 2001 State Am, which was the last time the tournament was played at North Conway CC. Arvanitis is among those in this year’s field.
Some of the other big golf tournaments to follow this summer include the New Hampshire Open at Manchester CC (July 28-30), the NHGA Junior Championship at Pease Golf Course (Aug. 2-4) and the NHWGA Amateur Championship at Laconia CC (Aug. 2-4).
The CHaD New Hampshire East/West All-Star Game
July 17/Saint Anselm College (1 p.m.)
For those unfamiliar with the CHaD Game, it’s an all-star high school football game that benefits Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth. Every player selected to participate in the game is a 2021 high school graduate.
The West leads the series 5-3, but the East has won three of the last five meetings. Players from three of the four 2020 championship teams (Nashua North, Souhegan and Newport) will play for the West. Pelham, which won the Division III championship, has players on the East roster.
Spaulding’s Kevin Hebert (East) and Souhegan’s Robin Bowkett (West) will serve as this year’s head coaches. Practice for each team will begin July 9.
Foxwood Resort Casino 301
July 18/New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Whether you’re into auto racing or not, there’s no arguing that this is a big-boy event. The race is part of the NASCAR Cup Series, which is that organization’s top racing series.
Brad Keselowski led for 184 of the 301 laps around NHMS en route to victory in the 2020 race. Keselowski held off runner-up Denny Hamlin by 1.647 seconds.
Keselowski is currently 10th in the points race (569), behind Denny Hamlin (761), Kyle Larson (759), William Byron (690), Joey Logano (651), Kyle Busch (650), Chase Elliott (633), Martin Truex, Jr. (606), Ryan Blaney (586) and Kevin Harvick (585).
Since it comes one day after the CHaD Game and the State Am, the race will cap this summer’s busiest sports weekend.
American Legion Baseball State Tournaments
July 23-27/Holman Stadium (Senior)
Aug. 6-10/Gill Stadium (Junior)
Despite Manchester’s Jutras Post not having a Junior Team this year, the number of American Legion teams in New Hampshire has gone up since 2019 (the 2020 season was canceled). The Senior tournament will feature eight teams — the top four from District A and the top four from District B — and will use a double-elimination format. The winner will advance to the Northeast Regional in Shrewsbury, Mass.
The Junior tournament is also an eight-team tourney with a double-elimination format. The winner of the Junior tournament will move on to the Northeast Regional in Utica, N.Y.
Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl
Aug. 7/Castleton (Vt.) University
This is the second of the two high school all-star football games involving New Hampshire players. The Shrine Game pits New Hampshire against Vermont in a matchup that benefits Shriners’ Hospitals for Children.
Although this game appears to have found a permanent home in Vermont — it used to be played at Dartmouth College — it draws a large contingent of New Hampshire fans each year. New Hampshire ended a three-game losing streak by winning the 2019 Shrine Game and has a 48-16-2 edge in the series.
Kingswood’s Paul Landry is New Hampshire’s head coach for this year’s game, which marks the unofficial end of the summer sports season.