American Legion Baseball’s Senior Division state tournament will begin Friday at Nashua’s Holman Stadium.
For those not familiar with this event, it’s an eight-team, double-elimination tournament. The state has two districts, A and B, and four teams advanced to the tourney from each district. Here’s the Day 1 schedule:
Dover vs. Concord (10 a.m.)
Londonderry vs. Merrimack (1 p.m.)
Sweeney vs. Portsmouth (4 p.m.)
Weare vs. Nashua (7 p.m.)
This tournament is all about pitching depth. In fact, how a team manages its pitching during the tourney can be every bit as important as the talent that team puts on the field. The teams that qualified for this year’s tournament fall into one of four categories.
THE FAVORITE: Nashua (16-1)
Nashua, last year’s runner-up, had the best record in the state during the regular season and is the team to beat. Nashua North, Nashua South, Bishop Guertin and Hollis/Brookline, this year’s NHIAA Division II champion, are all represented by players on the Nashua roster. Nashua also has pitcher/outfielder Isaac Zhang from Groton-Dunstable Regional High School. Zhang was selected as the Central Mass. Player of the Year last season.
“Our strength is definitely our pitching depth,” Nashua coach Tim Lunn said. “The dropoff from what some would consider our No. 1 to the eighth or ninth guy who might pitch isn’t as large as it’s been in years past. Defensively and offensively, we’ve had our ups and downs here and there.
“It all comes down to matchups. What arms are facing what teams on that day. And the wildcard, as we’ve seen the last few years, is the pitch count. How do teams manage their pitch counts and their pitchers? It really comes down to how teams manage their staffs.”
CONTENDERS: Concord (14-4) and Portsmouth (11-6)
If Nashua doesn’t win it, one of these two teams likely will. Concord earned the No. 1 seed from District A via a tiebreaker with Merrimack, and Portsmouth is the No. 2 seed from District B.
Concord’s roster includes players from St. Paul’s School, Concord, Merrimack Valley, Bishop Brady and Bow. Concord may also regain the services of Ryan Philbrick, who has been out with an ankle injury for much of the season. Philbrick played baseball and hockey at Cushing Academy, and has committed to play college hockey at the University of New Hampshire.
“We don’t have that shut-down guy who throws close to 90 (mph), but we do have deep pitching,” Concord coach Nate Craigue said. “What we do is we play good defense. We’ll have to continue to do that because our pitchers aren’t really strikeout guys.”
Portsmouth, last year’s state champion, has many of the pieces from the Portsmouth High School team that earned the No. 1 seed for the NHIAA Division I tournament last spring. That group includes infielders Justin Blumenthal (UMass) and Will Hindle (Rhode Island), and pitcher Boden Driscoll, who tossed a one-hitter in last year’s championship game against Nashua. Driscoll carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of that contest.
“I don’t think Portsmouth is as talented as they were last year, and I’m pretty sure (Portsmouth coach) Geoff (Jablonski) will tell you the same thing,” Lunn said. “They have some bats, but I don’t consider them as deep as they were last year. Their lineup one through nine last year was a gauntlet to get through. They still have a couple talented arms on the mound and they’ll be a tough opponent in the tournament.”
TEAMS THAT COULD SURPRISE: Londonderry (10-7), Merrimack (14-4), Sweeney Post (10-8) and Dover (8-9).
These teams are all in the tourney for a reason, so it would be a mistake to look past any of them. They may not have impressed during the regular season as much as some other teams did, but now it’s all about getting hot at the right time.
Merrimack nearly entered the tournament as a No. 1 seed, and Londonderry has arguably the state’s top pitcher in Connor Fennell. No program has won more state championships than Sweeney, which is seeking its first title since 2007. Dover qualified by winning a tiebreaker with Hudson, and is the only team in the tournament with a record under .500.
THE SENTIMENTAL FAVORITE: Weare (9-9)
Weare could have been placed with the Teams That Could Surprise, but a separate category seemed more appropriate. Among Senior Division teams, Weare has the smallest pool of players to draw from. All but two of the 15 players on the Weare roster attend or attended John Stark Regional High School. Weare began the season 1-5, but qualified by winning four of its final five games and prevailed in a tiebreaker against Keene.
Three college players – pitcher/outfielder Alex Moore (University of Saint Joseph), infielder Brady Philibotte (New England College) and pitcher/ Austin Hazzard (New England College) – are among the key players for Weare. Nathan Innerfield, the top pitcher for John Stark in the spring, is also on the roster.
Weare coach Dennis Pelletier called his team’s game against Nashua on Friday a true David vs. Goliath matchup.
“Nashua just seems to be way ahead of everyone else,” he said. “Tim (Lunn) has done an awesome job selling that program, and when you get to draw from three Division I schools and the Division II champs, you’re going to be pretty loaded. I think it will be difficult for Nashua not to win (the tournament), but when everyone expects you to win … that can be a difficult spot to be in.”