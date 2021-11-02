QUARTERBACK PLAY is a major storyline entering any NHIAA football playoff season. That’s especially true this year since at least three teams with legitimate championship aspirations will be starting a QB this weekend who wasn’t at the top of the depth chart late in the regular season.
Let’s start with unbeaten Timberlane, the No. 1 seed in Division II. The Owls will start sophomore Gary Shivell in Friday night’s Division II quarterfinal against No. 8 Gilford/Belmont. It will be the fourth game Shivell has started this season, but he played less than two quarters in one of those games.
Shivell, who played JV basketball and varsity lacrosse for Timberlane last year, moved from backup to the starting role when Dom Coppetta sustained a broken fibula during Timberlane’s victory over Sanborn on Oct. 8.
“He’s very smart and he’s confident in his ability,” Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said. “We feel good about him. Last year as a freshman he played JV and we didn’t feel he was quite ready so we moved (Ethan) Stewart there when Coppeta got hurt, but our hope was this year he would be ready to step in and fill that backup role and if the situation arose, which it has, we felt good about him being ready.
“Gary is accurate. He’s worked hard on his throwing mechanics. He’ll make the right choice. He’ll throw it to our guys. We haven’t had to put him in the run game yet, but if we have to, he’s a sneaky good athlete. We’ll do whatever we need to do to win.
“The playoff moment is not going to be too big for him. He has playoff experience in other sports. He’s been under the lights before.”
Londonderry, the No. 1 seed in the South/West bracket in Division I, has also lost its starting quarterback to injury. Senior Aidan Washington left last weekend’s victory over Nashua North with a broken collarbone.
Washington was also injured during Londonderry’s Week 4 game against rival Pinkerton Academy. Junior Drew Heenan led the Lancers to a 21-10 victory that night, and he’ll be the one leading the offense when Londonderry and Pinkerton meet in Saturday’s semifinals.
At least Heenan has some seasoning. He made three starts — all victories — before Washington returned to the field for Londonderry’s Oct. 22 game at Salem. Heenan has appeared in six games overall, and has completed 32 of 50 passes for 581 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s had three passes intercepted, and has also carried the ball 67 times for 384 yards and three TDs.
Exeter is in a different situation. Trailing Bedford 12-0 at halftime on Oct. 15, the Blue Hawks made a QB change and went with Evan Pafford, a junior. Pafford led Exeter on two second-half TD drives in what looked like a comeback victory until the Blue Hawks fumbled the ball away while they were attempting to run out the clock. A field goal with 3.5 seconds to play handed Bedford a 15-13 victory.
Pafford and third-seeded Exeter will get another crack at second-seeded Bedford when the teams meet in Saturday’s Division I quarterfinals in Bedford.
Of course each of these three quarterbacks will be surrounded by plenty of talent in the offensive huddle.
“We’re a run team first so hopefully we’re not gonna have to call on (Shivell) to throw it all over the field,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re not going to ask him to win a game for us by himself, but he’ll be a big part of any success we have.”
.
Exeter High School’s Will Ducharme and Dover High School’s Carys Fennessy were the top New Hampshire finishers at the 30th New England Interscholastic Golf Championship held Monday at Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Baltic, Conn.
Ducharme finished in a tie for third in the boys division by shooting a 2-over-par 74. Fennessy tied for sixth with a 6-over-par 78 on the girls side.
.
ICYMI: Former University of New Hampshire forward Scott Drapeau has been hired to coach the Bow boys basketball team this season.
Drapeau, who played high school basketball at Merrimack Valley, scored 1,290 points in two seasons at UNH. He was named the North Atlantic Conference Player of the Year in 1993-94.
He served as the girls basketball coach at Hillsboro-Deering for the 2012-13 season, and coached the Hillsboro-Deering boys in 2013-14.
.
The Princeton football team owns the longest active road winning streak at the FCS level (12 games). If Dartmouth defeats unbeaten Princeton in Hanover on Friday (6 p.m.) the Big Green will own the longest FCS road winning streak (10 games). Princeton’s last road loss came against Dartmouth in 2017.