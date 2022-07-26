THE CURRENT New Hampshire roster for this year’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl looks a lot different than the original one. Back when the game was played at Dartmouth College, it seemed like a player would walk to Hanover if he was selected to play in the game, but times have clearly changed.
“I’ve had to replace 15 kids so far,” said New Hampshire coach Chris Childs, who resigned as Lebanon’s head coach following the 2021 season. “That is the hardest part of it. Yup.
“The Stone kid (Lebanon’s Jack Stone) has to be at (UNH) camp that week, so we lost him. We’ve had some weddings, and some vacations pop up. Some of it is “It’s the week before I leave (for college). I don’t want to spend the last week of my summer at Shrine Camp. I’d rather be home.” Others said they have to work or something. It’s a little different, for sure.”
Teams report to Castleton (Vt.) University on Sunday. The game, which features 2022 high school graduates from New Hampshire and Vermont, will be played at Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium on Aug. 6. The opening kickoff is scheduled for noon.
New Hampshire leads the series 49-17-2, but Vermont has won three of the last five games played. Craig Sleeman of Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax is Vermont’s head coach.
Childs guided New Hampshire to a 45-21 victory over Vermont in the 2011 game. He said the offensive skill positions were hit hardest by the original selections who left the team.
“Skill kids,’ he said. “Running backs and other skill kids. Haven’t lost a lot of linemen.
“The fortunate thing is I have quite a few linemen who came from Wing-T offenses between Exeter, (Lebanon), Concord and Plymouth. Once they figure out our terminology, it doesn’t take them very long to pick up the stuff we need to get done.
“I think we’re going to be pretty good up front. We’re not going to be huge — we’re not going to be in the 280-pound class — but we have kids who are 230, 240, 250 and can run. I’m excited for that. The game is won up front. If you’re better up front, you’re going to win the game 90 percent of the time.
“I feel good about it. We just have to get the skill kids up to speed and we should be good to go.”
New Hampshire put up record rushing numbers the first time Childs served as New Hampshire’s head coach. New Hampshire ran for a Shrine-record 421 yards in the 2011 victory. Salem’s Max Jacques led the way with 248 yards on the ground, which remains the record for yards rushing in a game.
Some other notable individual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl records held by New Hampshire players:
• Jacques, Manchester Central’s Steve Schubert (1969) and Manchester West’s Les Wolfgram (1970) are among the 11 players who share the record for most touchdowns scored in the game (three). The other New Hampshire players who share the record are Newport’s Brian Holmes (1997), Plymouth’s Mike Boyle (2004). Salem’s Jerickson Fedrick (2012) and Gilford’s Kyle Gaudet (2015).
• Most receiving yards: Gaudet (15 receptions for 190 yards/2015)
• Most extra points made: Hanover’s Dan Gorman (eight/2012)
• Longest interception returned for a TD: Plymouth’s Kyle McAuliffe (90 yards/2010)
• Longest TD run: Newport’s Thomas Scherwertz (82 yards/1962)
• Longest punt return for a TD: Salem’s Montrez Payton (65 yards/1999)
• Longest kickoff return for a TD: Newport’s Robert Rossiter (95 yards/1967)
• Longest field goal: Souhegan’s Tyler Ford (42 yards/2013)
.
Even Pinketon fans should be rooting for Londonderry’s Aidan Washington to play well in this year’s game. Washington began the 2021 season — his senior year — as Londonderry’s starting quarterback, but missed most of the season because of an injury. The Lancers won the 2021 Division I championship, but Drew Heenan was behind center for the Lancers in each of their playoff games.
Washington will likely be New Hampshire’s starting QB against Vermont.
“He can throw a football,” Childs said. “He’s got a great touch on the ball. I know they’re in the Spread or Pistol at Londonderry, but they have a lot of the same concepts as the Wing-T, so he understands a lot of it. Great athlete. Really looking forward to coaching him. He’ll be a great kid to have around, for sure.”