THE CURRENT New Hampshire roster for this year’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl looks a lot different than the original one. Back when the game was played at Dartmouth College, it seemed like a player would walk to Hanover if he was selected to play in the game, but times have clearly changed.

“I’ve had to replace 15 kids so far,” said New Hampshire coach Chris Childs, who resigned as Lebanon’s head coach following the 2021 season. “That is the hardest part of it. Yup.