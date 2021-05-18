AT THIS POINT in the NHIAA spring athletic season it’s usually not hard to identify the championship contenders in the various sports and divisions. This year? Not so much.
Regional schedules have made it more difficult to sort things out. Take the Hanover baseball team, for example. The Marauders are 9-0 in Division II, but five of their victories — including Monday’s 25-1 triumph over Newport — have come against Division III opponents. Hanover also beat Division IV Sunapee twice. The Marauders are good, but how good? Tough to tell.
It’s anybody’s guess who will be the last team standing in Division I baseball, where the situation is complicated by an abundance of good teams. Winnacunnet appeared to be a cut above when the season began, but the Warriors enter today’s game against Portsmouth with three losses, and have come up short in their last two outings. Eight teams appear capable of at least reaching the Division I championship game. That number could be as high as 10.
There’s also the random seeding that will be used for the NHIAA tournaments this spring. It’s possible a good — not great — Division I baseball team could draw a bye and then have an easy path to the title game, depending on which teams are seeded where. Likewise, many of the most talented teams could meet and knock each other off in the early rounds.
NOTE: The NHIAA Baseball Committee finalized the tournament format for each division Monday. As was the case in basketball, each division will have four regions or “pods” and a team will have to play its way out of its region to reach the semifinals.
Add to that the fact that some baseball coaches have taken a different approach to the season since there will be “open” tournaments this spring. With seeding not being based on a team’s record, some coaches have opted to give certain players more playing time than they would have received in a “typical” year. Exeter has used nine different starting pitchers in its 15 games. The Blue Hawks have a below-average record (7-8), but above-average talent. The point being that a team’s record may not always give an accurate indication of that team’s overall strength.
The inning limits placed on pitchers makes things even messier in baseball. With random seeding, the best teams could be involved in play-in games and have to use their ace just to reach the preliminary round.
Luck and good fortune are part of any championship run, and that will be especially true this year.
---
One interesting product of the six-game series being used in minor league baseball this season: Many teams are facing the same starting pitcher twice in the same series.
“It’s obviously different,” Fisher Cats shortstop Jordan Groshans said. “I would say it’s (harder) on pitchers than anything because it’s a different schedule, but as a hitter I think it benefits us. To see a guy more than once in one trip is huge. … I think there’s pros and cons to it, but I think we’re adjusting really well.”
---
Former Plymouth State University assistant coach Zach Parsons has been hired as the varsity football coach at Newfound Regional in Bristol. Parsons, 32, replaces Ray Kershaw, who resigned in March.
Parsons played at Plymouth State from 2007 to 2011, and spent eight years with the PSU program as an assistant under head coach Paul Castonia.
“Getting some of the better athletes in the school to come out and play football is going to be my biggest focus,” Parsons said. “Making it something that kids are going to be excited about, so they want to come out.”
---
The University of Hartford’s decision to move its athletic programs from Division I to Division III will impact at least five New Hampshire residents with ties to the Hartford baseball team. Pitcher Gunner Hagstrom (Deering), pitcher Ryan Dee (Laconia) and pitcher/infielder Brett Anderson (Milford) are freshmen currently playing for Hartford. Concord pitcher Jonah Wachter committed to play for the Hawks, as did Londonderry infielder Brandon Fish. Fish is now uncommitted.
---
The Lebanon softball team ended the program’s 44-game losing streak by beating Newport, 23-11, Monday in Lebanon. It was Lebanon’s first victory since 2017, when the team’s current seniors were in eighth grade.