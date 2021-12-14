WHEN the youth baseball season returns in the spring, Babe Ruth Baseball in Manchester will return with it.
At one time Manchester had the healthiest — and most successful — Babe Ruth program in the state, but the city hasn’t offered Babe Ruth since 2016. The reason? Like many recreational baseball programs, Manchester Babe Ruth was hurt by the emergence of travel ball.
“They simply had a lack of players due to the expansion of travel ball,” explained Jamie Burke, the executive vice president of Manchester Cal Ripken and Manchester Babe Ruth. “At the time there wasn’t really an appetite to accommodate travel ball and all those different programs. It was one league or no league at all. They didn’t accommodate or allow travel ball players to play (Babe Ruth). They wanted to be Babe Ruth-centric and lost a lot of people to that philosophy.”
Babe Ruth Baseball is for ages 13 to 15. In some cases 12-year-olds who play Cal Ripken can participate in Babe Ruth as well. Burke said he plans to offer a flexible Babe Ruth schedule that will allow kids to also play in other leagues if they choose to do so.
“We’re not telling them they can’t play both,” he said. “If you’re a travel ball player you may want to play Babe Ruth — or you may not — but there’s a dollar figure attached to that, right? Two thousand dollars-plus to play travel ball. You could play Babe Ruth and Pony (Greater Manchester Pony League) at the same time for around 300 bucks and you’ll still get 40 games in.
“We don’t want to hurt any programs. The intent of us doing this is to bring the Babe Ruth program, which was highly successful, back into the mix.”
Burke said he has chartered four Babe Ruth teams with the hope of getting at least 60 kids to participate next season.
“It’s a huge opportunity to give baseball to the kids in the city of Manchester — additional baseball,” Burke said. “We’re not re-creating the wheel. We’re just bringing the wheel back onto the car.”
Although nothing is official, it appears the biggest change to NHIAA football next season will come in Division I, which will feature 21 teams — one more than this season. Instead of four five-team conferences, there’s been talk that Division I will go with three seven-team conferences. Thirteen teams would make the playoffs, the winner of each conference would earn a first-round bye and the championship game would be played the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The eight teams that don’t qualify for the playoffs would each play a ninth game during the postseason’s first weekend. It’s a step back for sure, but having an odd number of teams makes things problematic.
There will be a Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament this year, but it will be reduced to four teams: Central, Memorial, Trinity and West.
The Central Girls Basketball Christmas Tournament will also take place. That event will feature eight teams: Central, Memorial, Trinity, West, Derryfield, Conant, Lebanon and Concord.
Former Bedford and Hanover resident Alex Steeves collected his first NHL point when he assisted on Pierre Engvall’s second-period goal during Toronto’s 5-4 victory over Chicago on Saturday night. Steeves, who played college hockey at Notre Dame, made his NHL debut against Columbus on Dec. 7.
Today is the start of the early signing period for football. This afternoon, Goffstown High School’s Peyton Strickland is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent to attend UNH. (Lawrence, Mass.) Central Catholic quarterback Ayden Pereira, an Auburn resident who was named the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year, has committed to Maine and could make it official today as well.
The Union Leader’s weekly NHIAA basketball notebook will debut Friday with a look at a transfer who will likely have a significant impact on the Division I boys season.