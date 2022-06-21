THREE WEEKS after Windham High School won its first tournament game as a Division I baseball program, Leo Gravell is out as Windham’s varsity head coach.
Gravell said he resigned last week, and told his former players about his decision shortly after speaking with Windham Athletic Director Jon Hall.
“I’m not sure how public I want to be about the reasons, but it was nothing bad — it was on my own volition,” he said. “I want to make it clear it was not a bad thing. I left on very good terms with Jon Hall. It was really tough because I love that town. It was none of the negative stuff that would drive somebody out. It was all positive.
“I feel proud of the mechanism we put in place, in terms of the culture and tradition. It just seemed like the right time to hand the keys over to somebody else. We’ve cultivated a very nice relationship with the youth programs in town. We wanted to take this from a baseball program to a baseball family in town, and I think we’ve accomplished that. Although the upkeep is constant, I think that’s in place right now.”
Gravell, 54, played baseball at Andover (Mass.) High School, and was an assistant coach at Tewksbury (Mass.) High School and at UNH for one season before the school eliminated that program. He joined the Windham staff as an assistant in 2015 and took over as the program’s head coach in 2017.
Windham, a Division II program until it moved to Division I beginning with the 2018-19 school year, qualified for postseason play in each of Gravell’s seasons as head coach. The Jaguars were the 12th seed for this year’s Division I tournament and upset fifth-seeded Concord in the preliminary round.
Gravell said he plans to coach again. “I think I will end up somewhere, hopefully sooner rather than later,” he said. “I anticipate doing something again, yes.”
• The New Hampshire Open begins Thursday at Breakfast Hill Golf Club in Greenland. The 54-hole event (18 per day) will have a cut to the low 40 scores plus ties following 36 holes.
The tournament has a total purse of $40,000, $10,000 of which will go to the winner.
Current or former New Hampshire golfers in this year’s field:
Nick Antonelli (Atkinson), pro; Austin Baker (Nashua), pro; Joseph Bowker (Concord), amateur; Valentino Cheek (Brentwood), amateur; Joe Clark (Holderness), pro; Sam Cody (Antrim), pro; Ryan Cowette (Bedford), amateur; John Crowley (Bedford), amateur; Evan Desjardins (Salem), amateur; Jeremy Duhamel (Manchester), amateur; Thomas Ethier (Nashua), amateur; Josh Farmer (North Attleboro, Mass.), amateur; Michael Fiacco (Hampton Falls), amateur; Alex Gambordella (Salem), amateur; Matthew Gover (Atkinson), amateur; Scott Hacker (Newmarket), pro;
Also, Jacob Hollander (Peterborough), pro; Jackson Horne (Woodsville), amateur; Nick Jagoe (Westport, Mass.), Chris Houston (Gilford), pro; Jack Kelley (Nashua), amateur; Chris Kelloway (Portsmouth), pro; Scott Killam (Watauga, Texas); Ian Logan (Manchester), pro; Colin McCaigue (Brookline); Jack Meehan (Hanover), amateur; Rick Moreau (Nashua), amateur; Bill Neistorowich (Franklin), pro; Matt Paradis (Hooksett), pro; Ryan Peffer (Bretton Woods), amateur; Ryan Quinn (North Hampton), pro; Stephen Ramos (Danville), amateur; Sam Read (Franklin), pro; Gavin Richardson (Concord), amateur; Evan Rollins (Laconia), amateur;
Also, Todd Rollins (Laconia), Gabe Roy (Alstead), amateur; Jim Schouller (Rye), pro; Jeffrey Sovis (Greenland), amateur; Nate Stevens (Manchester), amateur; Michael Sweeney (Bartlett), pro; Tyler Thistle (Bristol), amateur; Ryan Tombs (Scottsdale, Ariz); Paul Torri (Nashua), amateur; Bryce Zimmerman (Nashua), amateur; Jack Zioze (Rye), amateur.
• A reminder that the Make-A-Wish All-Star Hockey Classic will be held at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse on Saturday. The event features many of the top high school hockey players from Vermont and New Hampshire who were seniors during the 2021-22 school year.
The girls game will begin at 4 p.m., and the boys game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students (ages 7-17). Children 6 and under are free. Proceeds from the event go to fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.
The New Hampshire roster for each game:
NEW HAMPSHIRE GIRLS
Lily Hillsgrove (Concord), Emma Sughrue (Exeter), Kaye Lindsay (Hanover), Gail Morse (Hanover), Danielle Rudd (Hanover), Lily Seelig (Hanover), Greta Schutz (Hanover), Katie Smith (Hanover), Lilly Gogan (Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge), Paige Hoegler (Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge), Margaret Farwell (Oyster River), Jenna Young (Oyster River), Kelly Zhang (Oyster River), Molly Fahey (Pinkerton), Payton Fleury (St. Thomas/Dover/Winnacunnet), Emily Thibobeau (St. Thomas/Dover/Winnacunnet).
Coaches: Kelli Braley (Souhegan), Jamie Long (Oyster River-Portsmouth) and Scott Barton, (Oyster River-Portsmouth).
NEW HAMPSHIRE BOYS
Jack Dermody (Bedford), Daniel O’Connor (Bedford), Tyler Coskren (Concord), AJ Fennelly (Concord), Will Pegnam (Concord), Kameron Hyles (Exeter), Keegan Knight (Exeter), Spencer Lawe (Hanover), Curtis Rice (Hanover), Matthew Walsh (Hanover), Andy Carlson (Oyster River), Calden Daubney (Oyster River), Luke Suhesky (Portsmouth/Newmarket), Ryan Clarkin (Salem), Jackson Doughty (Salem), Aaron Bono (Somersworth/Coe-Brown), Finn McDonough (Trinity), Cooper Kinnaly (Winnacunnet).
Coach: Paul Kinnaly (Winnacunnet).
• ICYMI: Cody Morissette, a three-sport athlete when he attended Exeter High School (baseball, basketball and football), hit three home runs and collected six RBIs for the Beloit (Wis.) Sky Carp during an 11-1 win over the Lake County Captains last Friday. Beloit is the Florida Marlins’ Single-A affiliate in the Midwest League,
The Marlins selected Morissette, a middle infielder, in the second round of the 2021 draft. Entering Tuesday night’s game against Lansing, he led Beloit in runs scored (35), home runs (11) and RBIs (40).
• Recent Pinkerton Academy graduate Liam Doyle was impressive in his debut with the Nashua Silver Knights. Doyle tossed five innings, didn’t allow a hit and struck out eight in a 5-0 victory over Pittsfield on Sunday.
Doyle, who was the winning pitcher in Pinkerton’s 2-0 victory over Londonderry in this year’s NHIAA Division I championship game, will pitch for Coastal Carolina next season.