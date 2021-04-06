WHO ARE the preseason favorites in Division I softball this spring?
For that answer, we turned to Windham softball coach Dave Hedge, who is also president of the New Hampshire Softball Coaches’ Association. While the cancelation of the 2020 season has made it tough to predict how things will unfold this season, Hedge put Winnacunnet at the top of the list, followed by Spaulding and Concord.
Winnacunnet, which lost to Exeter in the 2019 Division I championship game, returns senior catcher Nicole Basil and pitcher/infielder Maci Harkovich. Basil was a Division I First Team All-State selection in 2019, when Harkovich made the Division I Second Team.
“They’re going to be the powerhouse pair with Winnacunnet,” Hedge said. “Spaulding is going to be in there again. Sheila (Spaulding coach Sheila Colson) always finds a way to get her kids ready for the playoffs. Concord is going to have a pretty good team as well.”
Hedge mentioned Londonderry when he was asked to identify a possible sleeper team this season.
“Londonderry may be that team, but other than that I’m really stumped because we’ve lost contact with everybody,” he said.
Hedge’s team has six returning seniors, including infielders Jasmine Moskowitz and Larissa Piessens. Moskowitz, who can also pitch, hit .362 as a sophomore. Piessens was a Division I Honorable Mention selection in 2019.
“One of the things about this year, and it’s pretty much statewide, is that numbers are down,” Hedge said. “Attribute it to COVID. We didn’t play last year so a lot of kids decided that they like softball but they don’t love softball, and they’ve chosen not to come back out. I know the three Manchester teams are not fielding JV squads. At Windham we’re not able to support a JV program this year. It’s right through every division.
“A lot of teams are going to be in real difficult situations, especially in the lower divisions. They’re going to be fielding teams with several first-time players, meaning this is the first time they’re playing (varsity) softball.”
The Division I season is scheduled to begin Monday.
As was the case in Division I basketball this winter, the Seacoast will feature several of the top baseball teams in the state. Winnacunnet, which featured eight starters who were either freshmen or sophomores during the 2019 season, appears to be the consensus among coaches as the team to beat.
Among Winnacunnet’s returnees are three pitchers with varsity experience: senior Brady Annis (5-1, 1.88 ERA in 2019), senior Hayes Waddell (3.17 ERA in 17.2 innings); and junior Joe Allen, a Michigan commit (2-2, 3.36 ERA). Senior catcher Cam MacDonald, senior infielder Frank Chase and senior infielder/outfielder Drew Wyman all started as freshmen.
Exeter appears to have a deep supply of quality pitching, and Portsmouth has three players who have committed to Division I college programs: pitcher Ryan Minckler (Virginia), infielder Myles Sargent (Maine) and infielder Justin Blumenthal (UMass).
The Division I baseball season is also scheduled to begin Monday.
St. Thomas Aquinas graduate Ryan McKenna, 24, made his major league debut Monday night, when he played right field and hit ninth in the Baltimore Orioles’ order during their game against the New York Yankees. McKenna went 0 for 2 with a walk in New York’s 7-0 victory.
The Orioles selected McKenna in the fourth round (133rd overall) of the 2015 MLB draft and he was the first player from New England selected that year. He spurned a scholarship offer from Liberty University to turn professional.
McKenna began playing varsity baseball in seventh grade. He spent three seasons at Portsmouth Christian Academy in Dover before he transferred to St. Thomas.
McKenna began the season at Baltimore’s alternate training site in Bowie, Md. He hit .222 with one extra base hit during spring training, but had a .400 on-base percentage thanks to six walks in 18 at-bats.
Pembroke Academy’s decision to fire track and field coach Brad Keyes after he voiced strong opposition to the school’s decision to require its athletes to wear masks while competing in some (not all) events has, of course, created a topic of conversation with strong opinions on both sides of the issue. Some feel masks are necessary during athletic competition for safety reasons, and others feel they are unnecessary and perhaps create an added danger in certain situations.
The takeaway here is that whether you agree with his position or not, Keyes deserves a certain amount of respect for taking a strong stand on the mask issue. There are many, many NHIAA coaches who share his opinion, but have remained silent.
Masters longshot: Abraham Ancer (80-1 at Draftkings).