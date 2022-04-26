IF YOU searched every nook and cranny of New Hampshire, you probably wouldn’t find anyone pulling for the USFL to succeed more than Manchester’s Clay Legault.
Legault has a vested interest in the league since the USFL is his current employer. He’s literally on the front line as an offensive lineman with the Philadelphia Stars, one of the spring football league’s eight teams.
Legault, a 24-year-old Manchester Memorial graduate, played at Merrimack College. He took part in Merrimack’s Pro Day last month with the hope of generating some NFL interest. Shortly thereafter, the USFL opportunity presented itself. He reported to the team two weeks into the USFL’s three-week preseason camp. He hasn’t seen game action yet for the Stars (1-1).
“My coach (Merrimack coach Dan Curran) has a lot of connections and he was putting in a good word for me before Pro Day and afterwards, and my agent has a personal connection with the offensive line coach (former Boston College coach Jeff Jagodzinski) here on the Philadelphia Stars,” Legault explained. “That coach ultimately watched my film and he liked what he saw and thought it would be a good idea to bring me in.
“It came as a surprise. They had to let two guys go. I’m not sure of the circumstances. I definitely thought it was a great opportunity to start my career. It’s going great. I’m having a blast out here.”
Legault, who is 6-foot-4 and 318 pounds, said the Stars brought him in to play right tackle, but he has taken snaps at guard and center as well in practice. That versatility could help him in his quest to play in the NFL.
Since he just graduated from college, Legault said he’s the only player on the Stars’ 45-player roster who is eligible for this year’s NFL Draft, which begins Thursday. At the very least, Legault is hoping to get an opportunity with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent.
““Even if I don’t get a phone call (from an NFL team) I still have the opportunity that I’m presented with right now,” he said. “If I did get a phone call, I’d definitely be excited, and I know my teammates and my coaches would be excited for me as well.
“I thought it would be good to come down here and get a little experience and take it from there.”
“Down here” is Birmingham, Ala., which is where all eight USFL teams are stationed. All games and practices are held at either Protective Stadium or Legion Field. The players and other personnel from all eight teams are housed in a hotel in downtown Birmingham.
“They call it The Hub,” Legault said. “It’s the biggest hotel I’ve ever seen and they have all eight teams, coaching staff, everyone — they’re all here. They cleared out a ballroom and they made it into a training facility.
“When I first came in here, I thought it would be a whole new change of pace and it really was. The game is a lot faster. It probably took two practices to adjust to the game speed, so once I got that down I felt really comfortable and just started critiquing my technique a little bit more. I definitely knew the competition was going to be Grade A when I got here.”
A few more USFL facts:
• The eight-team league is split into two divisions: North and South. Each team will play a 10-game schedule, with teams in the same division playing each other twice and teams in the other division once. The top two teams in each division will advance to the postseason and play against each other in the semifinals (June 25). The championship game is scheduled for the following week.
• In addition to the Stars, the North Division includes the Michigan Panthers, the New Jersey Generals and the Pittsburgh Maulers. The Birmingham Stallions, the Houston Gamblers, the New Orleans Breakers and the Tampa Bay Bandits are the teams in the South Division.
• The USFL regular season began April 16 and will run through mid-June. All playoff games will be played in Canton, Ohio, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a 20,000-seat facility adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
• The league’s head coaches are Skip Holtz (Birmingham), Kirby Wilson (Pittsburgh), Mike Riley (New Jersey), Todd Haley (Tampa Bay), Bart Andrus (Philadelphia), Jeff Fisher (Michigan), Larry Fedora (New Orleans) and Kevin Sumlin (Houston).
• The USFL has some rules not found in traditional football, including the opportunity to go for one, two or three points following a touchdown. The three-point attempt is from the opponent’s 10-yard line. The Stars became the first team to score on a three-point conversion when, leading 27-23 in the fourth quarter, they went for three during last Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Maulers.
“In terms of the players I’ve talked to, everyone seems pretty excited about this league,” Legault said. “Everyone is definitely happy. They’re accommodating us really good.
“It’s definitely a great opportunity to showcase what we’re all about individually and as a team. It’s a stepping stone to get good film, get a little bit of money and help achieve our goal of getting to the next level.”
Nashua’s Zoda honored by NE-10
Bentley senior Mark Zoda received the Northeast-10 Conference Sport Excellence Award for men’s swimming. The award, which is presented to the premier scholar-athlete in each of the league’s 24 sports, was announced by the Northeast-10 last week.
Zoda, a Nashua resident who attended Bishop Guertin High School, concluded his college career in February, when he earned five gold medals at the Northeast-10 Championship. He made it a three-peat in the 100-yard freestyle and also took first in the 50 free and three relays. During the championships, he also earned silver in both the 200 free and the 200 medley relay.
He finished his career as Bentley’s career record holder in each of the three short freestyle races and four of the five relays.
A 15-time Northeast-10 champion and 20-time medalist, Zoda also excelled in the classroom, where he achieved a 3.71 grade point average as an accountancy major.
Football banquet reminder
A reminder that the Joe Yukica New Hampshire Chapter of the National Football Foundation will hold its 35th Annual Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet on Tuesday, May 24 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Manchester. The banquet is named in memory of former Plymouth State football coach Lou Desloges. Former Concord High School coach Bob Camirand will receive the Andy Mooradian Award for outstanding contributions to amateur football. Tickets can be purchased at joeyukicafootballfoundation.org.