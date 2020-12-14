Rachel Hill is seeing the world while playing pro soccer.
Hill, of Rollinsford, recently added Sweden to her list of stops when she joined Linkopings FC of the Damallsvenskan league on loan from the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League. Chicago played until late July, reaching the Challenge Cup final (losing to Houston), but with the NWSL’s future 2020 plans uncertain as the tournament was finishing, Hill jumped at the chance to play in Europe.
“When talking with other girls and stuff, I heard others were looking to go on loan overseas and that’s something that I’ve always wanted to do — playing in Europe,” said Hill, who has also played in Australia and for the Under-23 U.S. Women’s National Team. “It was the perfect opportunity to get a little taste of what it would be like ... Knowing I’d be able get a solid amount of games out there was appealing to me and I’d heard great things about the Swedish league.”
The Somersworth High School and University of Connecticut alumna joined Linkopings FC in August and played eight games for the club over her three months abroad.
Aside from the jet lag she experienced during her first few days there, Hill said acclimating to Sweden and her new club was much easier than she expected. The 25-year-old admittedly struggled to stay awake during her first few pre-training meetings but her teammates and coaches spoke English well and quickly made her feel comfortable.
Hill said the Swedish soccer style is more possession-based compared to the transitional play she is accustomed to in the NWSL. Experiencing that new style, she said, helped her grow as a player.
“I think it’s always a good challenge to go somewhere new, develop your game, learn maybe not to play through all the time, check to feet more, get open in different positions than I normally would,” Hill said. “Overall, it was good for me in the sense I developed another aspect of my game.”
When on the field, Hill said her role was to provide depth, open space between opponents’ defense and midfield and to always be an option. “If they do start cheating up high — if they do drop back with me, then I can check off the line and get the ball. If they cheat up, (I can) make a threatening run in behind,” she said.
Shortly after making her Linkopings FC debut on Aug. 23, Hill suffered an ankle sprain that sidelined her for five weeks. In her final appearance for Linkopings FC, a fully recovered Hill scored twice — her first two goals for the club — in a 2-1 victory over Kristianstads DFF on Nov. 15.
“You go there to play soccer and you don’t have much else to fall back on because that’s the sole reason why you’re there,” Hill said of her injury. “To sit out that amount of time was tough. Then to get back into it as quickly as possible, to end on that note of a good team win and scoring two goals, definitely felt good to wrap up my time there with that.”
Despite the pandemic, Hill said she got the most out of her cultural experience in Sweden. The only real soccer-related change due to COVID-19 she dealt with was having fans prohibited from attending games, she said.
“Had COVID not been a thing, after I finished up I would have taken time to travel around Europe,” Hill said. “I couldn’t do that because of COVID but, other than that, it didn’t really affect my experience in a huge way.”
While waiting for NWSL training camps to begin on Feb. 1, Hill is training on her own with a focus on building her strength, staying fit and getting touches on the ball. This upcoming season will mark her fifth in the league and second with Chicago.
“Everyone is excited for the new season — hopefully a normal season — and we’re looking forward to getting back together,” Hill said.