This past National Women’s Soccer League offseason was filled with changes for Rachel Hill.
The 25-year-old forward from Rollinsford elected to do a marketing and communication internship with the United States Youth Soccer Association in Frisco, Texas, instead of playing in the Westfield W-League in Australia, as she did her previous two NWSL offseasons.
The Orlando Pride traded Hill to the Chicago Red Stars during the 2020 NWSL draft on Jan. 16 in Baltimore, which she attended.
Now the Somersworth High School and University of Connecticut graduate is adjusting to her new team, surroundings and the NWSL’s COVID-19 safety protocols as the league prepares to become the first team sport in the nation to return to play since the pandemic.
“It’s been different than if I had just gone back to Orlando and had to jump back in there,” said Hill, who is entering her fourth NWSL season. “I’m just trying to focus on keeping who I am as a player and making sure I show that I’m also adapting and listening and learning to what it is I need to change and do to fit into this Chicago team.”
The NWSL Challenge Cup, a 25-game tournament featuring each of the league’s nine teams, will run June 27-July 26 in Utah. The opening and championship games will be aired on CBS and the rest will be streamed on CBS All Access. There will be no spectators allowed at the games.
The Red Stars, who played in the NWSL championship game last year, will open the tournament against Hill’s former team, Orlando.
“It’s pretty funny how it happened,” Hill said. “It will be strange playing on the other side but in the end it will be fun. It could give me more motivation to make sure I do well.”
Hill said Chicago had four training sessions before the league suspended its preseason on March 17. Players were allowed to begin training individually at their team’s outdoor training fields on May 6, in groups up to eight on May 25. Players resumed full-team training on May 30.
While waiting to return to Chicago, Hill did a lot of outdoor running, individual workouts and on-ball training to stay in shape as best she could.
“We didn’t have any idea when we would be back,” Hill said. “Staying ready to play was the most important part through all that.”
Since practices resumed, Hill said she and her teammates have their temperatures taken when they arrive, wear masks while training and each has her own set of water bottles and pinnies. All of the team’s equipment is sanitized after each training session, she said.
“The league and Chicago have done a really good job making everyone feel safe and created a safe environment so when we do step on the field, there’s no thoughts of COVID-19 in the back of our minds — just soccer,” said Hill.
Chicago plays a different style than Orlando, Hill said. Red Stars coach Rory Dames emphasizes pressing from the front end and putting pressure on teams defensively, Hill said, which suits her game well.
“As a forward, I like to jump and press, be aggressive on the defensive side,” Hill said. “I’m excited and looking forward to that. In Orlando, we sat more compact and drew them into us and so in Chicago it’s the opposite. We’re going into them and attacking on the defensive side. That’s a huge part of my game. I’ll fit really well here.”
Hill recorded 11 goals and three assists over 60 games, including 37 starts, with Orlando the past three seasons. She had her best campaign last year, when she tallied four goals and two assists over 24 games, 22 of which she started.
Despite being new to the Red Stars, Hill is still trying to take on a leadership role and share her experience with the team’s rookies.
“I’m new, the rookies are new, the younger players are new,” Hill said. “I’m kind of in it together with them. In some sort of sense, I can relate more to them than anyone else because I’m in a new environment as well learning just as much as they are. I still like to make sure they’re doing OK and getting as much out of it as they can.”
Hill wants to earn a starting spot with her new team but she realizes the roster is full of talent. Chicago boasts three current U.S. Women’s National Team players in goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and defenders Julie Ertz and Casey Short. Forward Yuki Nagasato led the NWSL with eight assists last year.
“I know every day when I go out, I have to be at my best and I have to go out, listen and do what I need to do to get a spot on the field when the tournament comes,” Hill said.
Regardless of whether she is in the starting 11 or coming off the bench, Hill is just happy to have the chance to play this summer.
“A couple months back, everything was up in the air. No one really knew anything,” Hill said. “Just to know we get to go out — and the tournament style makes it really exciting just knowing that every game is going to matter and (you have to) give everything you can.”