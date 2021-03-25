Hours after NCAA President Mark Emmert said he would meet with the college basketball players behind the social-media hashtags #NotNCAAProperty after the NCAA tournament concludes, Rutgers guard Geo Baker, of Derry, wrote an open letter that questioned why Emmert isn’t meeting with the players sooner.
“We are disappointed that you intend to delay this important conversation for at least two weeks,’’ Baker co-wrote in a letter along with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon and Michigan guard Isaiah Livers. “From our perspective, it’s difficult to imagine any higher priority you may have at this time than addressing concerns that are at the core of state and federal college athletes’ rights legislation, an upcoming US Supreme Court ruling on college athletes’ freedoms, and the NCAA’s ongoing discriminatory treatment of female basketball players in its tournament. Can you please explain what you will be doing over the next two weeks that is more important than addressing these matters?’’
The National College Players Association requested a Tuesday morning meeting to, according to executive director Ramogi Huma, “discuss the NCAA’s prohibition on college athlete compensation for use of their name, image and likeness as well as the unacceptable discriminatory treatment of female athletes in the NCAA March Madness Tournament and throughout NCAA member institutions.’’
Emmert reportedly tabled the meeting until after the NCAA championship game on April 5, which sparked the latest public rebuke from a coalition of players that includes Rutgers’ star senior guard, who played at Pinkerton Academy and Proctor Academy.
“Although my season has ended, I will continue to use my voice to fight for what’s right. #Not-NCAAProperty,’’ Baker wrote on Twitter.
Baker has been at the forefront of the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) issue, questioning the NCAA rules that restrict players from earning money off potential marketing opportunities throughout a season that concluded with Rutgers losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
“It’s a great opportunity we have here, but that doesn’t mean the system is perfect,’’ Baker told reporters in February. “My name, image and likeness (are) owned by someone else. That’s just how I view it. … You see people with academic scholarships, they don’t have that problem. I feel like everyone on our team earned our scholarships, but we also earned our own name as well. That’s just (marketing) opportunities for us that we deserve.’’
The college sports governing body has been pressured by lawmakers in recent months.
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., introduced legislation in July that would give athletes a share of the profits generated by their sport after accounting for the value of their scholarships. The College Athletes’ Bill of Rights would also allow them to endorse products and get paid for using their names and images.
“The NCAA has exploited generations of college athletes for its own personal financial gain by preventing athletes from earning any meaningful compensation and failing to keep the athletes under its charge healthy and safe,’’ Booker said.
The NCAA in January canceled a scheduled vote on whether to change its rules to allow athletes to collect NIL payments starting in August 2021.
Earlier this month, a group of players from 15 NCAA Tournament teams created the #Not-NCAAProperty while calling on the NCAA to allow for freedom to secure representation and receive pay for use of NIL by July 1.
In their letter first published Tuesday by the Athletic, Baker, Bohannon and Livers rebuked Emmert for, they wrote, his “apparent attempt to narrow the participation’’ of their meeting. They requested the meeting include Huma, the NCPA executive director, who told NJ Advance Media in July “a player’s health and safety has never been a priority’’ to the NCAA.
“They’re unpaid, without any representation, and they’re used and abused to make coaches and conference commissioners rich and to give colleges a lot of branding and advertising,’’ he said. “That’s pretty much the function.”