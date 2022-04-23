Londonderry High School graduate Ryan Griffin has been on the move recently, both personally and professionally.
Griffin, an NFL tight end, and his wife Elise returned to New Hampshire when they moved to Rye about eight months ago. His workplace changed earlier this month when he signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. His contract with the Bears was finalized less than a week after he was released by the New York Jets.
“It was just a matter of price tag and fit, and both things fell into place here in Chicago,” Griffin said from voluntary mini camp earlier this week. “It was a good fit in the sense that they are running the same offensive scheme I had just exited in New York. The tight end room was kind of thin when I joined. We’ve since signed (tight end) James O’Shaughnessy. They definitely needed help. I’d like to think I bring some experience into the room. I look forward not to just playing and playing well, but helping my teammates along as well. It seems like we have a young offense and I believe my place here is to bring some experience to the unit room.”
Griffin, 32, had one year left on his contract with the Jets, but he was released after the team signed tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.
“They made some big-money signings in the tight end room, so I was just kind of left out,” Griffin said. “I was expecting to have to wait a little bit until I was picked up, but the phones rang and among the teams interested were the Chicago Bears. I came out here first for a visit, maybe three days after my release, and just fell in love with the place.”
After finishing with a 6-11 record and missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years last season, the Bears hired general manager Ryan Poles to replace Ryan Pace, and head coach Matt Eberflus to take over for Matt Nagy.
Griffin entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Texans in 2013. After six seasons with Houston, he signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2019. He started in 31 games during his three seasons with the Jets.
“That (free agent) process is exciting, but it’s anxiety-ridden,’’ Griffin said. “You don’t know where you’re gonna be or if you’re gonna be somewhere. It is a little daunting.
“After my in-person visit here, it just felt right after meeting with the front office and in lockstep with the new coaches coming in here. They made me feel at home and I’m glad we got a deal done.”
Griffin, who played college football at the University of Connecticut, caught 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns last season. He had 70 receptions for 667 yards and seven touchdowns in his time with the Jets. For his career, Griffin has 206 receptions for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns.
He spent three years at the New Hampton School before he transferred to Londonderry for his senior season.
“I’ve never really felt like I’ve gotten the respect that I deserve in the league, and maybe that’s why I’ve played as long as I have,” he said. “I look at guys at my position in my draft class and see the type of talent they’ve played with and the stats they’ve put up and I can’t help but try to match that because I do think I am one of the best tight ends who came out in 2013, so that’s something that always drives me.
“Obviously everybody wants to make more money, so that was important as well, but the scheme and people here just blew me away. I feel very lucky.”