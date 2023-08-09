Salem LL

The Salem Little League all-stars are pictured after winning the state title. The Salem players are Jack Quinn, Matty Barry, Rowan Briggs, Brayden Castillo, Nico Cardinale, Brandan Pelletier, Caden Scanlon, Travis Schaufenbil, Acen Torrens White, Mason Wiles, Nate Makiej, Gavin Griffin and Nolan Baillargeon.

 PROVIDED BY SALEM LITTLE LEAGUE

Andrew Sullivan silenced Salem’s bats to propel Canton, Mass., to a 5-0 victory over the locals in the 11-12-year-old Little League Baseball New England Regional semifinals on Wednesday in Bristol, Connecticut.

Sullivan hurled a two-hitter with three walks and seven strikeouts for Canton, which will play Maine state champion Gray/New Gloucester in the regional final tonight (7) on ESPN.