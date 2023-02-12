Scottie Scheffler eagled the par-5 13th hole, made a critical par save at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Hole and held on to repeat as champion of the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The victory, the fifth of Scheffler’s PGA Tour career and his first since the Masters 10 months ago, will vault him back to the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday.