Scott Rolen became the newest member of the Baseball Hall of Fame Tuesday night, when the longtime third baseman received 76.3% of the vote in results announced by Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch at the plaque gallery inside the museum in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Rolen will officially be inducted during ceremonies at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown on July 23 along with Fred McGriff, who was elected unanimously by the 16-member Contemporary Baseball Players Committee on Dec. 4.