Secretariat approaches the finish line to win the 1973 Belmont Stakes by a record 31 lengths. Many consider the performance to be the greatest ever by a thoroughbred. His Triple Crown was the first in 25 years.  

 Bob Coglianese/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS

MINNEAPOLIS — As they made their way to Kentucky, Jack and Lynn Nankivil considered how to create a good first impression. They were looking to make a purchase that could change their lives, one that would bring royal equine blood to their Appaloosa breeding farm near Winona, Minn.

The great Secretariat — who swept the 1973 Triple Crown in one of the most brilliant performances of all time — had been retired to stud. He was bred to an Appaloosa mare in a test mating late in 1973, setting off a stampede from buyers eager to own the first offspring of the legendary thoroughbred. The Nankivils were headed for Claiborne Farm to make their pitch for the pregnant mare, Leola, when their car broke down just a few miles away.