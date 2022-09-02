U.S. Open

Serena Williams leaves the court after losing her U.S. Open third-round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

 SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS

NEW YORK - A defiant Serena Williams bid an emotional good-bye to the U.S. Open with a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, in what may have been the last singles match of her glittering career.

Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and no doubt the 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss to the 46th ranked Australian stung her to her core.