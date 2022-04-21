Tennis icon Serena Williams and auto-racing star Lewis Hamilton are among the financial supporters of a bid to purchase English football club Chelsea, which is being sold by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich amid his country's invasion of Ukraine.
According to Sky Sports and Reuters, Williams and Hamilton have pledged around $13 million each to a consortium led by Martin Broughton, the former Liverpool and British Airways chairman who is leading one of three groups that are bidding to buy Chelsea, one of the most decorated and renowned football teams in the world.
The three contenders submitted final bids last week, with the expected sale price somewhere around $4 billion. U.S. private equity investors Josh Harris and Dave Blitzer - who own the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils - are part of the Broughton bid and would hold the controlling stake in Chelsea if that group is selected, though the two Americans would then have to sell their minority stake in fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace.
A Hamilton spokesperson confirmed to the Guardian that the seven-time Formula One champion - a fan of Arsenal, another London-based Premier League club - has joined Broughton's bid. Williams, a 23-time grand slam winner and seven-time Wimbledon champion, is an investor in Angel City FC, which will begin play later this month in the National Women's Soccer League.
In 2011, NBA star LeBron James purchased a 2 percent stake in Premier League club Liverpool, an investment that has grown in value as the team has resumed its position among the giants of European Football. Last year, James increased his ownership stake in the club, becoming a minor partner of Fenway Sports Group, the American consortium that owns Liverpool.
A consortium led by Todd Boehly, an investor who owns minority stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers, and a joint effort from Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca and Canadian businessman Larry Tannenbaum - whose company owns the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors - are the other two groups bidding to buy Chelsea. The Ricketts family, which owns the Chicago Cubs, dropped out of the running last week after Chelsea fans objected to Islamophobic comments once made by family patriarch Joe Ricketts.
Chelsea has become a world soccer power since the billionaire Abramovich bought the club in 2003, with five Premier League titles and two Champions League victories - including last year's - over that span. But on March 2, after Russia had invaded Ukraine and amid calls for the British government to freeze Abramovich's assets, he announced he was selling the club.