Tennis: US OPEN

Serena Williams salutes the crowd Monday night after beating Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day 1 of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York

 USA TODAY SPORTS

NEW YORK — The occasion was so loaded with emotion that it joined with the heat rising from the hard court and made the very air around Serena Williams seem heavy. It was all so much: the ceremonial entrance, the blazing stadium lights and the weighty tributes to the all-time great made her seem prematurely a monument rather than a person. She was still a player in full motion trying to win a first-round match. Just one match. There was the not-ridiculous hope that if Williams could do that, if she could fight her way past this round of the U.S. Open, it might be the start of a great ending.

“The atmosphere was a lot,” she said later. “When I walked out the reception was really overwhelming. It was loud and I could feel it in my chest. It was a really good feeling, a feeling I’ll never forget. I was just thinking, ‘Is this real?’ And at the same time, I was thinking ‘I still have a match to play.’ And I wanted to play up to the reception.”