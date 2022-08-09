NEW YORK — Serena Williams said on Tuesday she was “evolving away from tennis” and planned to retire from the sport she dominated after the U.S. Open, which begins later this month.
On Monday, Williams played only her second singles match since she returned to action at Wimbledon in June after a year-long absence from competition, beating Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the Toronto Open.
But the 40-year-old said after the match that she could see the light at the end of the tennis tunnel in her career.
“I have never liked the word retirement,” Williams wrote in a Vogue article. “Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.
“A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family.”
Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles, the last in 2017, and has been chasing an elusive 24th crown that would draw her even with Australian Margaret Court, who holds the record.
Williams came close to achieving that feat, featuring in four major finals since giving birth to daughter Olympia in 2017.
“There are people who say I’m not the GOAT (greatest of all time) because I didn’t pass Court’s record, which she achieved before the ‘Open era’ that began in 1968,” said Williams, who sought the advice of friend Tiger Woods before picking up a racquet again this spring.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want that record. Obviously I do. But day-to-day, I’m really not thinking about her.”
Williams later said in an Instagram post that it was time to move in a “different direction.”
“The countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just as exciting Serena.”
Williams announced herself on the grandest stage by winning the 1999 U.S. Open singles title, a tournament she went on to win five more times.
Over the past two decades, she also claimed seven titles at both Wimbledon and the Australian Open and another three at the French Open as she revolutionized the women’s game with a lethal mix of powerful serves, groundstrokes and athleticism.
Williams has had eight separate spells at the top of the WTA rankings, totaling 319 weeks as world No. 1.
“When Serena steps away from tennis, she will leave as the sport’s greatest player,” pioneer Billie Jean King said.