FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

Mikaela Shiffrin races in the downhill during Saturday’s downhill competition in Norway. She placed fifth, securing the overall title.

 NTB via reuters

Mikaela Shiffrin secured her fifth overall women’s World Cup skiing title when she took fifth place in the downhill in Kvitfjell, Norway, on Saturday, but her wait for a record-tying 86th World Cup win continues.

With seven races left, Shiffrin, who spent part of her youth growing up in Lyme, N.H., has an untouchable lead at the top of the standings over second-place Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland, who finished in 21st place.