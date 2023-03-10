ARE, Sweden, March 10 (Reuters) - American skier Mikaela Shiffrin was heading for a record-equalling 86th World Cup victory after leading the first leg of a women's giant slalom in Are by more than half a second on Friday.

Shiffrin, who started seventh, was 0.58 of a second faster than 15th starting Canadian Valerie Grenier down the Swedish resort's Stortloppsbacken slope.