FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after placing second in the World Cup slalom race in her run in the Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn on Sunday. Shiffrin’s second-place finish secured the overall slalom season title.

 LISI NIESNER/reuters

Germany’s Lena Duerr won a women’s World Cup slalom in the Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn on Sunday to thwart Mikaela Shiffrin’s bid to equal Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark’s record 86 victories.

The seemingly unstoppable American skier led by 0.67 seconds after the first run but an 86th win slipped from her grasp in the final meters.