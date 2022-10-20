FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill

One-time Granite Stater Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after a March World Cup race in France.

 REUTERS

Mikaela Shiffrin said on Thursday that while surpassing Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark’s World Cup wins record would be a career highlight, it is not something she must accomplish in order to feel content whenever she retires from the sport.

The 27-year-old Shiffrin, who will kick off her season this weekend in Soelden, Austria, is eight World Cup wins away from tying the women’s record held by Lindsey Vonn and 12 shy of matching Stenmark’s overall mark of 86.