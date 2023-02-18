FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom Medal ceremony

Silver medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, left, congratulates gold medalist Laurence St-Germain of Canada after Saturday’s slalom competition at the World Championships in France.

 reuters

MERIBEL, France — Canada’s Laurence St-Germain claimed gold in the slalom at the World Championships on Saturday. Former Lyme, N.H., resident Mikaela Shiffrin took silver.

St-Germain, 28, had never been close to winning a major race but chose a good time to change that with a sensational second-run win.