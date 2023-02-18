MERIBEL, France — Canada’s Laurence St-Germain claimed gold in the slalom at the World Championships on Saturday. Former Lyme, N.H., resident Mikaela Shiffrin took silver.
St-Germain, 28, had never been close to winning a major race but chose a good time to change that with a sensational second-run win.
In denying Shiffrin a fifth world title in a discipline she dominates, St-Germain became the first Canadian woman to win a slalom world title in 63 years.
Shiffrin led by 0.19 seconds over Wendy Holdener going into the medal run, but a couple of errors through the early gates lost her time and she finished 0.57 seconds off the combined time set by St-Germain.
“It was not so much the conditions,” said Shiffrin, who is one win away from tying Ingemar Stenmark’s decades-old mark of 86 World Cup victories.
“At the end of two weeks, if I’m a little bit tired, I cannot move quick enough in slalom (for gold).
“It’s been the full range of emotions. For me, like a totally complete world championships with disappointment and excitement and triumphs and stress and everything.”
Germany’s Lena Duerr took the bronze medal with Holdener failing to finish her second run after pushing too hard.
“It’s weird. I was not expecting this,” said St-Germain, who was third after the first run, 0.61 seconds behind Shiffrin.
While Shiffrin was disappointed not to win a fifth slalom world title, she now has 14 medals from world championships, ahead of Swedish great Anja Paerson and behind only Germany’s Christl Cranz, who claimed 15.
Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory last Thursday was her seventh gold in the World Championships. She also finished second in the super-G earlier this season.