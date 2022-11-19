Shiffrin starts the season with her 75th World Cup win Reuters Nov 19, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S.. middle, celebrates victory alongside runner-up Anna Swenn Larsson and third-place Petra Vlhova. LEHTIKUVA Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Mikaela Shiffrin won the first race of the Alpine ski season on Saturday in Levi, Finland, to secure the 75th World Cup victory of her career.World Cup champion Shiffrin, who spent formative years living in Lyme, won the slalom in front of Sweden’s Anna Swenn Larsson (+0.16), with Petra Vlhova (+0.20) from Slovakia taking third place.“It’s the first race of the season and I’m feeling good with my skiing, my skis felt amazing,” said Shiffrin, 27.“It was a nice feeling on the first run, I felt pretty good, but I was holding back a little bit.“On the second run I made adjustments and it felt like a really good pace and tempo. I was strong and solid everywhere.”It was Shiffrin’s fifth victory on the Levi Black piste. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage