FIS Ski World Cup - Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S.. middle, celebrates victory alongside runner-up Anna Swenn Larsson and third-place Petra Vlhova.

 LEHTIKUVA

Mikaela Shiffrin won the first race of the Alpine ski season on Saturday in Levi, Finland, to secure the 75th World Cup victory of her career.

World Cup champion Shiffrin, who spent formative years living in Lyme, won the slalom in front of Sweden’s Anna Swenn Larsson (+0.16), with Petra Vlhova (+0.20) from Slovakia taking third place.