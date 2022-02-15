YANQING, China — Mikaela Shiffrin, who has yet to come close to fulfilling the hopes Team USA placed on her at the Winter Olympics, said she sees her performance finishing18th in the downhill as useful training for the combined race on Thursday.
The 26-year-old Shiffrin, a former Lyme, N.H., resident, didn’t finish the slalom and giant slalom races and took ninth in the super-G. On Tuesday, Shiffrin was 2.49 seconds behind Corinne Suter of Switzerland, who beat Italy’s Sofia Goggia to the gold medal.
“I feel I have a lot to learn in downhill and I’m trying to take a crash course just in these last few days ... for the combined race,” said Shiffrin, a three-time overall World Cup champion.
Shiffrin, who had virtually no downhill races in the past two years, said she still found herself fighting the downhill track, which, together with a slalom race, makes up the combined competition. “I’m so glad that I had the opportunity to race it today and get another run under my belt for the coming days. ... The events could not be more opposite, it’s like doing two different sports in one single day.”
“Every day that I get on this track and I’m able to take a run and just do a solid run top to bottom, it gives me the chance to be a little bit more calm in my mind. I tend to think way too much and that makes it hard to ski freely.”
Shiffrin is planning to also race the team event, making her one of the very few skiers to compete in every single Olympic discipline in Alpine skiing.
“The combined is probably going to be the most tiring day we’ve had,” she said. “Energy-wise I feel OK.”
Biathlon: Russian Latypov takes wrong turn
Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen kept his cool as Norway roared back to pull off a stunning win in the men’s 4x7.5km biathlon relay at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday following a sensational collapse on the final shoot by Russia’s Eduard Latypov.
The middle two legs of the race looked like a victory parade for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team, but a series of misses by Latypov destroyed their chances of gold, allowing Christiansen to coolly swoop in and claim the win for Norway.
The United States team took 13th, five minutes and 42 seconds behind the leaders. Center Conway’s Sean Doherty competed as a member of the team.
Report: Valieva’s sample had three drugs for heart conditions
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, whose doping case has rocked the Beijing Olympics, had three drugs that could be used to treat heart conditions in the sample she provided last December, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
The Stockholm laboratory that analyzed Valieva’s sample found evidence of the banned angina drug trimetazidine and evidence of two other heart medications that are not on the banned list: hypoxen and L-Carnitine, the New York Times reported.
The Times cited documents filed in Valieva’s recent arbitration hearing and confirmed by someone who took part in the hearing.
“It’s a trifecta of substances — two of which are allowed, and one that is not allowed,” United States Anti-Doping Agency Chief Executive Officer Travis Tygart said in the report.
Valieva, 15, shrugged off her Olympic doping scandal to dominate the women’s competition on Tuesday with an emotional performance that put her ahead in the hunt for a gold medal that is unlikely to be awarded at the Beijing Games.