Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after winning the giant slalom competition at Friday's World Cup race in Are, Sweden. Shiffrin tied the great Ingemar Stenmark for most career World Cup victories.

Mikaela Shiffrin dominated a women's giant slalom in Are, Sweden, on Friday to tie Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record of 86 World Cup wins and complete a season's hat-trick of crystal globes.

Shiffrin, who spent formative years growing up in Lyme, N.H., can take the outright record on Saturday if she wins a slalom in the Swedish resort where she notched her first victory in 2012.