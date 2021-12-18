Nearly three months after their 2021 season mercifully came to an end, the Mets have named a successor to Luis Rojas. On Saturday, team owner Steve Cohen announced Buck Showalter as their new manager in a Twitter post.
“I’m pleased to announce Buck Showalter as the new manager of the New York Mets,” Cohen tweeted at 1:44 p.m.
Showalter beat out Matt Quatraro and Joe Espada (the other two finalists for the job), and well-respected baseball men Brad Ausmus, Bob Geren and Clayton McCullough, who each interviewed for the vacancy as well.
Showalter’s deal runs for three years, according to an MLB Network report.
Showalter, 65, did his in-person interview on Friday, one day after Espada and three days after Quatraro. Each finalist advanced to the final round after doing a preliminary interview over Zoom. Cohen was a part of the entire interview process.
Showalter becomes the 20th full-time manager in Mets history, counting Carlos Beltran who was officially hired but got fired before ever seeing a game. The franchise has also had four interim managers. In his 20 years of MLB managerial experience, Showalter has a 1,551-1,517 record (.506 winning percentage). He ranks 24th in all-time wins by a manager and needs just 69 to enter the top 20. His journey across big-league dugouts includes stints managing the Yankees (1992-95), Diamondbacks (1998-2000), Rangers (2003-06) and Orioles (2010-18).
His best regular season record came in 1999, when he guided the Diamondbacks to 100 wins before losing to the Mets in the National League Division Series.