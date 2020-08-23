NASHUA — It was an unlikely season that ended with an unlikely hero.
Back in May the Nashua Silver Knights were unsure if they would be allowed to play baseball this summer. The threat of COVID-19 robbing Nashua of its season seemed very real.
Not only were the Silver Knights allowed to move forward with their 2020 season, they won the Futures Collegiate Baseball League championship by defeating Worcester in the best-of-three championship series. Nashua players hoisted the championship trophy Saturday night, when they beat Worcester 5-3 in the deciding third game at Holman Stadium.
“When I got the call that we were able to practice and that the owners were not going to get shut down, that was like a breath of fresh air because I love coming here,” Nashua manager Kyle Jackson said. “To have my first year as a manager under these circumstances — I didn’t think it would happen, but I’m so glad that it did.”
Nashua first baseman Kyle Bouchard was named the championship series MVP. Bouchard played in the FCBL with Martha’s Vineyard in 2018, but didn’t play last summer. Instead he worked as a clubhouse intern with the FCBL’s Brockton Rox.
Bouchard didn’t join the Silver Knights (25-17) until Aug. 9, after a spot on the roster opened up when Dominic Keegan left the team to return to Vanderbilt.
“I remembered him from the Vineyard two years ago and he destroyed us,” Jackson said. “We picked him up and I told him ‘You might play, you might not because I have two other first basemen.’ He came in and brought a different energy that we needed.”
Bouchard, who lives in Fall River, Mass., went 5-for-11 with five RBIs in the series. His hits included a two-run homer in Game 1.
Bouchard (Nichols College), designated hitter Ben Rounds (Harvard) and third baseman Lucas Stalman (Boston College) each had two hits in the Game 3 victory.
“I came in with a chip on my shoulder wanting to prove some people wrong,” Bouchard said. “I was working all summer, then I got the opportunity to come out here and play. I just wanted to come in and do whatever I could to help the Silver Knights.”
Nashua, which lost its first three games of the season, won the FCBL title for a record fifth time. Worcester (24-17) also entered the series with four league titles.
“I told the guys when we were 0-3 that I don’t care if we lose 39 (regular-season games),” Jackson said. “I want you guys to enjoy it and have fun because your (college) teammates aren’t playing. So take full advantage of it.
“I’m just super proud of these guys. With what’s gone on with COVID and everything ... they surpassed my expectations with all the challenges that arose this year.”
Worcester won Game 1 before Nashua extended the series with a 5-1 victory in Game 2. All three games were played at Holman Stadium, and Nashua was the visiting team in Games 1 and 3.
The Silver Knights received a three-run home run from left fielder Dylan Jones (Franklin Pierce) in the first inning Saturday night and never trailed in Game 3.
“I got ahead in the count, 2-1, and I knew I was probably going to get a fastball,” Jones said. “I sat there and there it came.”
Bedford’s Patrick Harrington was Nashua’s starting pitcher Saturday. He limited Worcester to two runs on two hits in 4.2 innings and exited the mound with a one-run lead. He struck out four and walked four.
Nashua added a run in the eighth and another in the ninth to extend its lead to 5-2, but Worcester continued to fight. The Bravehearts received an RBI single from catcher Ben Rice (Dartmouth) in the bottom of the ninth and had runners on first and third when Windham’s Brandon Dufault (Northeastern) recorded the final out via a strikeout.
Dufault, one of five pitchers Nashua used in Game 3, was credited with a four-out save.
Nashua’s other FCBL championships came in 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2017.
“For me I would say the real championship was everybody being able to play over the summer in the first place,” Jones said. “Being able to play and then winning the championship was probably one of the best feelings ever.”