NASHUA
IN 2020, the Nashua Silver Knights won the Futures Collegiate Baseball League championship, the franchise’s fifth crown since the league began play in 2011.
In 2021, the Silver Knights struggled out of the gate and are trying to scramble out of last place.
All things considered, Silver Knights general manager Cam Cook might prefer working through this season.
For one thing, Cook and his staff have had an opportunity to put together a slate of promotions and game-day activities to get more fans into Holman Stadium on a nightly basis. The Silver Knights were third in the FCBL with an average attendance of 867 through their first 16 dates.
For another, he hasn’t had to look over his shoulder and see what else might go wrong in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Operationally this year has been easier,” Cook said. “It felt like 2020 was so long because you forgot what normal procedure was.”
The Silver Knights and the New Britain Bees were the only two FBCL teams able to host games.
“The league as a whole was like, ‘We’re not going to play this season for the money. We’re doing this because these kids don’t have anywhere else to play this year so we’re going to do this for them.’”
In the long run, that determination has paid off. College ballplayers do not lack options, in New England and beyond, in their pursuit of summer leagues. The FCBL will never have the cache enjoyed by the Cape Cod Baseball League, widely considered the premier summer league in the country, but it has established itself as a launching pad for ballplayers who are looking to find their way to the Cape.
“If they play here for a year and they do great they’re going to try to go to the Cape. And I’ve never been one to steer kids away from that. The Cape is the one league that you tip your cap because that’s going to be the best level of talent you’ll find,” Cook said.
The FCBL has proven to be a strong vehicle for players to reach that higher level.
“It’s a high level of competition,” Lononderry High School grad Brandon Fish said. “I wanted to prepare myself for college and see what college baseball is all about. It’s a whole different animal. Pitchers throw harder, hitters hit the ball harder.”
After helping gain Londonderry a spot in the Division I semifinals, two years removed from a state championship, Fish is preparing to attend the University of Massachusetts at Lowell in the fall.
Having LeLacheur Park, former home of the Red Sox’ New York-Penn League franchise as its home field, was one of the lures that Lowell offered Fish.
“You walk right in, see (Jacoby) Ellsbury, (Jonathan) Papelbon and all those other big names on the wall, you just feel like a ballplayer walking in there. I want to feel like a ballplayer.”
Through Thursday, Fish was hitting .359, tops among the Silver Knights.
Fish endured the initial culture shock of facing college-level pitching every day.
“One day he’s playing in Londonderry, the next day he’s seeing someone from Vanderbilt,’’ Cook said. “You can see it the first week, week and a half here he’s a .220 hitter and now that he’s gotten his feet wet and he’s seen x-amount of pitches he’s a .350 hitter, which is what he is.’’
Goffstown’s Connor Hujsak is coming off a successful freshman season for Virginia Commonwealth University. He was chosen for the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie team, hitting .239 with a .346 on-base percentage, 12 doubles seven homers and 35 RBIs.
He appeared in 49 games for VCU.
“It’s a lot, I love it though,” Hujsak said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.’’
Hujsak, hitting .200 with three doubles and a triple in 18 games played, managed to fight off any injury issues and settle in for the long haul.
“I was pretty prepared for it, but it’s also definitely a learning experience,’’ Hujsak said.
Playing for head coach Kyle Jackson, an Alvirne High School grad and a former Red Sox minor league prospect who has been with the Silver Knights for eight seasons in various coaching roles, has proved to be an asset in attracting players.
“The root of what summer ball is, it’s (a player) comes from this school or that school and we’re sending them back as better ballplayers,’’ said Cook, who played at Nichols College and, in 2016 and 2017, for the Silver Knights.
Gaining experience in Nashua as a front office manager has been of great value for Cook, too. He doesn’t see himself working outside of baseball anytime soon.
“It’s embedded in your DNA,’’ Cook said.