MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland's Oscar Gonzalez reacts after his game-winning home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the 15th inning of Saturday's wild card game.

 Ken Blaze

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees ascended to an American League East title by leading the majors with 254 homers, including 62 by slugger Aaron Judge.

The Cleveland Guardians rose to the top in the AL Central by finding other ways to win while ranking 29th with 127 homers.