FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates winning the World Cup with the trophy REUTERS/Hannah Mckay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

LUSAIL, Qatar -- Argentina won its third World Cup in an extraordinary final on Sunday as it beat France 4-2 on penalties after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw and Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick to bring the defending champions back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits.

It was a night of drama, high emotion and fluctuating fortunes, delivering one of the all-time great finals as its two star players delivered command performances on the biggest stage of all.