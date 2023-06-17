Emmanuel Boateng, Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil all scored in the second half as the New England Revolution earned a 3-1 win over visiting Orlando City on Saturday in Foxborough, Mass.

The Revolution (9-3-6, 33 points) are on a two-game winning streak and are unbeaten (2-0-3) over their last five games. New England has a 6-0-3 record at home this season.