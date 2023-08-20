FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England

Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 Spain celebrate with the trophy after winning the world cup REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Olga Carmona scored in the 29th minute to fuel Spain to a 1-0 win over England in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday in Sydney.

The victory gave Spain its first women's title and avenged the country's loss to England in Euro 2022. Spain also became the first country to win both the women's and men's World Cups.