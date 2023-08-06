FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Round of 16 - Sweden v United States

MELBOURNE, Australia — Alyssa Naeher reached back with her right arm and slapped the ball away, and for a mind-bending moment Sunday, as players and a packed stadium awaited a ruling about whether the round-of-16 nail-biter would continue, the U.S. women’s national soccer team was still alive in the World Cup.

It was a sequence rarely, if ever, seen at the ultimate heights of this sport: a goalkeeper blocking an attempt during a penalty kick shootout, then making a desperate bid to prevent the ball from breaking the plane of the goal line.