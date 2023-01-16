Tennis: Australian Open

Rafael Nadal prepares to serve during his first-round victory on Monday at at Australian Open in Melbourne.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Rafael Nadal advanced in the Australian Open over Britain’s Jack Draper on Monday, but the victory wasn’t precisely as designed.

Nadal’s preferred racket was erroneously taken from courtside by a ball boy, who removed the wrong racket and took it to the on-site stringer prior to the start of the match.