LESS THAN a month after she took up powerlifting, Chelsea Schultz made New Hampshire Special Olympics history in the sport.
The 41-year-old Nashua resident will be the first woman to represent New Hampshire in powerlifting at the Special Olympics USA Games when they begin on June 6 in Orlando, Fla. Schultz will compete alongside her training partner and fellow Nashua resident, Scott Justason, as part of New Hampshire’s five-athlete team in the event.
Schultz had three weeks to prepare for the qualifying meet to make Team New Hampshire when she first started powerlifting and began training with her coach, Sharon Palermo, in October.
Schultz will compete in the deadlift and bench press at the USA Games. Justason, who also trains with Palermo, will represent New Hampshire in the back squat, bench press and deadlift.
“I fell in love with it and I train four to five times a week,” Schultz said during her training session with Palermo and Justason last Monday at CrossFit Earned in Merrimack. “It helps me mental wise and keeps me active. It keeps my mind clear ... When I touch the bar, nothing else matters.”
Schultz and Justason are among more than 80 New Hampshire athletes who will compete at the USA Games, which will feature teams from every state competing in 19 sports, including powerlifting, softball, basketball, soccer, golf, flag football, bowling and volleyball.
New Hampshire sent 36 athletes to the 2018 USA Games in Seattle. The USA Games occur every four years.
Schultz and Justason will make their USA Games debut in powerlifting but both competed in previous Games in other sports.
Schultz won gold with the Team New Hampshire basketball team in 2014 and also plays floor hockey, softball, track and field and volleyball. “Now powerlifting is my first love before basketball,” she said.
Justason, 40, competed in swimming at the 2010 USA Games and also does bowling, skiing, softball, basketball and golf.
“Powerlifting is my strength,” Justason said. “Special Olympics keeps me fit and active. I also have a lot of friends in Special Olympics.”
Nashua resident Chris O’Neil, who works with Justason and Schultz at Hannaford supermarket, will compete for New Hampshire at the Games in softball. At his two previous trips to the Games, the 45-year-old coached the Team New Hampshire softball team to silver in 2006 and won gold as a player in five-on-five basketball in 2014.
O’Neil, who will play first base for Team New Hampshire in Orlando, said basketball was his primary sport before he had to stop playing it after suffering an ankle injury on the court. The injury required surgery in 2017, which sidelined him for tryouts for the 2018 USA Games.
“I enjoy playing first because I’m not as agile as I used to be,” O’Neil said. “I can still move but at least I don’t have to try to kill myself to do things.”
This edition of the Games means more to O’Neil. He has a sister, aunt and uncle who live in Florida and will all see him compete for the first time. O’Neil said he is also playing for his father, Jim, who died almost two years ago.
“I know he’d be really proud of me that I’m going to this so I want to do it for him, too,” O’Neil said. “He didn’t understand that I was mentally challenged but he was always proud of me — whatever I did.”
O’Neil said he and his New Hampshire softball teammates practice together every few weeks and are also training individually in preparation for the Games. The team is emphasizing the fundamentals of the game during practice, O’Neil said.
Palermo said her focus with Schultz and Jusaston during their twice-a-week training sessions is making sure they not only try to win a gold medal but learn from and enjoy their time at the Games.
“At the end of the day, you go there because you want to win. But, to tell you the truth, it’s the experience that they have — you have a good time, you learn and you learn from each other,” Palermo said. “I think it’s inspiring to see that.”
Justason said he is looking forward to trying to win gold and having fun at the Games.
O’Neil is excited for the opening ceremonies and to add to his pin collection that he started at the 2014 Games. Each athlete receives a pin that is unique to their state, which they can trade with other athletes at the Games. “I wanted Alaska but they didn’t send many athletes in 2014,” he said. “That’s one of the hardest ones to get.”
O’Neil also wants to get one medal closer to his goal of earning 100 career Special Olympics medals. He has collected 81 so far, primarily in basketball, softball and track and field.
Schultz said she hopes that her performance will lead to more New Hampshire women competing in powerlifting at the Special Olympics.
“(I want to) give inspiration to other female powerlifters — just show them how I can do it and they can do it, too,” Schultz said.