Chargers get J.C. Jackson in $82.5 million deal
J.C. Jackson landed a massive five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, with $28 million coming this year. Jackson will get $40 million in the first two seasons, all fully guaranteed, according to Albert Breer. He landed the top-five cornerback money he was seeking.
As it stands, the Patriots are thin at corner. They have Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade under contract for 2022. None of them is a natural fit as a No. 1 cornerback opposite Mills, so they’ll likely still look to add more in free agency as well as the draft.
Fisher Cats return most of their coaches
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats will return the majority of their coaching staff for the upcoming season, the parent Toronto Blue Jays announced on Monday.
Returning for a second straight season will be manager Cesar Martin, pitching coach Jim Czajkowski, hitting coach Matt Hague and position coach Chris Schaeffer.
Rounding out the staff are returning athletic trainer Luke Green and strength and conditioning coach Casey Callison, along with newcomers Matt Von Roemer (development coach), Daniel Tucker (bullpen/assistant pitching coach), Raul Pimental (mental performance coach) and Kevin McCarthy (video coordinator).
The Fisher Cats’ home opener at Delta Dental Stadium is set for Tuesday, April 12, at 6:35 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats.
Defensive shift won’t be legal in Double-A
Major League Baseball will experiment with rule changes throughout the minor leagues in 2022 with an eye toward implementing some as early as 2023.
MLB said Monday that, among a list of other rules, the defensive shift will be illegal in Double-A, High-A and Low-A this season.
A minimum of four players will be required to stand in the infield, two on each side of second base. The aim is to prevent the pitching team from an advantage against batters who tend to hit to only one side of the field; left-handed batters pulling their hits to right, e.g.
— Field Level Media
A’s sending slugger Olson to Braves for 4 prospects
The Oakland Athletics are sending first baseman Matt Olson to the Braves for four prospects, signaling first baseman Freddie Freeman’s time in Atlanta is over.
In return, the A’s will receive outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers, and right-handed pitchers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes. Pache is the Braves’ No. 1 prospect, Langeliers is No. 2, Cusick is No. 6 and Estes is No. 14, according to MLB.com.
Without naming Freeman, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said he’s never made a trade with this much emotion attached to it. Freeman is a free agent, and he and the Braves didn’t reach an agreement before the MLB lockout in December.
— Field Level Media
Smith earns fifth win at The Players golf tourney
Cameron Smith continues to show how important a world-class short game remains. The Australian worked his way out of trouble with crisp iron shots and clutch putts to win The Players Championship by one shot over India’s Anirban Lahiri in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. in a Monday finish.
Smith posted a 6-under-par 66 in his final round for a total score of 13-under 275, earning his fifth and biggest PGA Tour victory at TPC Sawgrass.
Smith trailed Lahiri by two shots when the third round was finally completed Monday morning. Smith eliminated the deficit with four consecutive birdies to begin his final round to take the solo lead at 11 under.
— Field Level Media
Leafs’ Matthews handed two-game suspension
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was suspended two games by the NHL on Monday for his cross-check on Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic.
The league announced its decision after Matthews’ hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. Matthews will sit out Toronto’s home games against the Dallas Stars (Tuesday) and Carolina Hurricanes (Thursday).
Dahlin initially cross-checked Matthews to the ice in the Sabres’ crease before the latter responded with one of his own at 14:55 of the third period of Buffalo’s 5-2 win on Sunday in Hamilton, Ontario. Matthews’ stick caught Dahlin in the neck and head area, which caught the attention of players from both teams.
“You’re just battling in front of the net,” Matthews said after the game. “I felt like I kind of rode up his shoulder and his shoulder pack rolled up a little bit. That’s hockey; you’re competing out there.”
The two players each were assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking on the play.
A two-time Lady Byng Trophy finalist, Matthews had no prior history of supplemental discipline from the league.
Matthews, 24, has an NHL-best 45 goals this season. His 77 points are six shy of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau for the league lead.
Matthews is riding a five-game goal and point streak, during which he has eight goals and one assist.
-- Field Level Media