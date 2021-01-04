Staff Reports and wire services
When the American Hockey League season begins on Feb. 5, it will be without the Springfield (Mass.) Thunderbirds, the Charlotte Checkers and the Milwaukee Admirals.
The teams cited safety and logistical concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, the Providence Bruins announced they will play their home games at the New England Sports Center in Marlboro, Mass. The Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, where the Bruins normally play, is being used as a COVID-19 testing site.
NFL: Jaguars, Chargers fire head coaches
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers parted ways with their respective head coaches on Monday as the annual purge of personnel continued for underperforming teams across the National Football League.
A day after the 2-14 New York Jets fired Adam Gase, the Jaguars let go of head coach Doug Marrone after a 1-15 season, the worst record in the NFL, and the Chargers dismissed Anthony Lynn after two consecutive losing campaigns.
Elsewhere in the league, Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway, who won the Super Bowl twice during his 16 seasons as a quarterback for the team, said he would step down as general manager.
Colleges: Masked BU beats unmasked Holy Cross
Players for the Boston University men’s basketball team wore masks and beat Holy Cross 83-76 on Monday in Worcester, Mass.
The two teams will square off once again on Tuesday at Boston University, this time with both clubs expected to don masks. That contest is believed to be the first men’s college basketball game this season in which both teams will be wearing masks.
BU mandates that its opponents wear masks in games played on its campus. Monday’s game was at Holy Cross, so the mandate wasn’t in play.
Indianapolis region to host NCAA hoops
The Indianapolis region will host all 67 games of the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Selection Sunday is set for March 14 and the Final Four will be held on April 3 and 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The NCAA announced in November it was planning to stage the event in a single location for health and safety concerns, and Indianapolis already was slated to host the Final Four.
The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Games will be played on two courts at Lucas Oil Stadium — with only one game at a time — as well as at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis), Hinkle Fieldhouse (Butler U., Indianapolis), Indiana Farmers Coliseum (IUPUI, Indianapolis), Mackey Arena (Purdue U., West Lafayette, Ind.) and Assembly Hall (Indiana U., Bloomington, Ind.).