As NASCAR revamps its schedule in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, three tracks will see their races shifted to either Charlotte Motor Speedway or Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.
Events at Chicagoland Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and a spring event at Richmond Raceway no longer will be held. Chicagoland’s NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for June 21 now will take place May 17 at Darlington. The Xfinity Series race scheduled for Chicagoland also will move to Darlington on May 19. The track’s Truck Series and ARCA Series races will be rescheduled at a later date.
Sonoma’s June 14 road race on the Cup Series now will be moved to Charlotte’s 2.4-mile oval where it will be contested on May 27.
Richmond’s Cup Series race that was supposed to take place April 19 now will take place at Darlington on May 20. Richmond’s Truck Series race in April has yet to be rescheduled. Richmond’s Sept. 11-12 NASCAR event remains on the schedule.
The May 17 race at Darlington will be NASCAR’s return to action after not contesting an event since March 8 at Phoenix.
NASCAR’s return, without fans in the stands, will include seven races over an 11-day stretch, with four of those events on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.
The New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s race weekend is still set for July 17-19.
UFC fighter tests positive for COVID-19
UFC 249 was scheduled to proceed as planned Saturday night despite one of the fighters being ruled out following a positive test for the coronavirus.
Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, who was due to oppose Uriah Hall in a middleweight bout, was scratched from the card after his test result was received.
However, the other 11 fights on the UFC 249 card were scheduled to continue as scheduled at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., including the featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar, co-owner of Salem-based Combat Zone MMA, and Jeremy Stephens of Des Moines, Iowa.
The UFC announced that two of Souze’s cornermen tested positive for COVID-19, too.
NCAA: College sports need open campuses
College sports will not resume until all students are back on campus, NCAA president Mark Emmert said Friday.
Speaking on the NCAA’s Twitter feed regarding the start of college athletics amid the coronavirus pandemic, Emmert dismissed any notion of sports restarting before classrooms reopen.
“College athletes are college students, and you can’t have college sports if you don’t have college (campuses) open and having students on them,” Emmert said. “You don’t want to ever put student-athletes at greater risk than the rest of the student body.”
Emmert added of Division I universities, “All of the commissioners and every president that I’ve talked to is in clear agreement: If you don’t have students on campus, you don’t have student-athletes on campus.
“That doesn’t mean it has to be up and running in the full normal model, but you’ve got to treat the health and well-being of the athletes at least as much as the regular students. So if a school doesn’t reopen, then they’re not going to be playing sports. It’s really that simple.”
Also on the Twitter discussion, the NCAA’s chief medical officer, Dr. Brian Hainline, emphasized the importance of testing for COVID-19 and tracing the contacts of those with the virus.
“There has to be a good sense of surveillance, and that really has to be at the campus level, the regional level,” Hainline said. “So if we’re going to start opening up society, we need to know that means. That’s what surveillance is all about. We need to improve the infrastructure for that.
“And then finally the testing is going to be really important. ... What does testing really mean? How often does it have to be done -- especially if you’re in a contact sport where the athletes are close to one another. So the testing component -- especially getting a rapid-diagnostic test on the one hand and then understanding immunity on the other -- that’s going to have to really improve over the next several weeks.”
The NCAA shut down all winter-sports championships in mid-March due to the pandemic, then ultimately scrapped all spring sports.
