The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team will play UMass-Lowell in a home-and-home series this weekend. The teams will meet Friday night (6 p.m.) in Lowell, then again Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
The Wildcats are 3-10-2 in Hockey East while the River Hawks have played only six games and are 3-3.
Baseball: Red Sox to have fans at spring training
Spring training is set to start on time and the Red Sox plan on having fans in attendance at JetBlue Park.
The Sox announced on Tuesday that they’d sell 2,400 tickets per Grapefruit League game this spring. Season ticket holders will get first dibs.
Until this week, it remained uncertain if spring training would start on time. Major League Baseball proposed a 154-game season that would start a month late to the MLB Players’ Association, but the MLB Players Association declined to open up negotiations. Instead, the season will go forward as originally planned.
The Red Sox will have pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 17, while their first official full-squad workout will be held on Feb. 22. Their first game is scheduled for Feb. 27 against the Pirates. There will be no exhibition with Northeastern or Boston College this year.
Fans will not be allowed to attend workouts in Fort Myers, nor will they be able to purchase tickets for tours of JetBlue Park.
The 2,400 tickets sold to games will be sold in pods of two to four tickets and each pod will be at least 6 feet away from another, the team said. JetBlue Park typically holds 9,909.
— Boston Herald
Lefty Grant Jackson dies at 78
Grant Jackson, the pitcher who earned the win in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series for the Pittsburgh Pirates, died Tuesday due to complications caused by COVID-19. He was 78.
Jackson pitched 18 seasons in the majors for six teams. Jackson also pitched in the 1971 World Series with the Orioles and the 1976 Series with the Yankees.
College basketball: No BC-Florida State game
No. 20 Florida State shut down its men’s basketball program for a week on Monday, wiping out three upcoming games.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the postponements, saying in a statement that the decision came after “a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.”
The Seminoles (10-3, 6-2 ACC) were due to play Tuesday at Boston College, which is dealing with its own roster issues. The Eagles announced earlier Monday that they would have just four scholarship players available to face FSU.