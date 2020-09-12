Columnist’s note: While you enjoy your Sunday morning cup of pumpkin spice coffee or apple cider — hot or iced — this new column will bring you some of the most interesting happenings and topics during a fall high school sports season that will be unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
IN A TYPICAL high school cross-country season, some of New England’s best teams race for supremacy in the Manchester Invitational, surrounded by early fall foliage at hilly Derryfield Park.
But this is not a typical season.
Invitationals, including Manchester, Coe-Brown Northwood Academy’s Black Bear, Oyster River of Durham’s Bobcat and the Souhegan Relays, have been canceled. Without those big meets this season, coaches will have to use other barometers to gauge their runners’ progression and how their team matches up against some of their division’s top competitors.
Like other NHIAA fall sports, cross-country teams will have regionalized schedules for regular-season dual and tri-meets. The state division championships and the Meet of Champions are currently still on.
“This is where it falls right on your own team to be concerned about your team, your consistency, your training, progression in races,” 41st-year Pinkerton Academy boys’ cross-country coach Mike Clark said. “You take care of yourself at home and your team, then at the big division meets, they’re at the best they can be.
“Yes, it is great to run the Manchester Invitational as a benchmark and indicator to see how you’re doing. Obviously, that’s not going to happen this year. That’s not going to deter us.”
Souhegan of Amherst coach Jeff Wilson and Coe-Brown co-coach Tim Cox both said that one way they will track their runners’ progression is by comparing times on their home courses. Wilson said Souhegan has about 6-8 home meets this season compared to its usual two or three and Cox said Coe-Brown will host five meets.
Without invitationals to prepare for, Cox said he and co-coach Brent Tkaczyk have had to alter how they typically map out training each season.
“Training is designed around races and the more important races,” Cox said. “We select a handful and make sure kids are rested and ready to perform. This season is entirely different. We have to have in the back of our head, ‘What if there’s an outbreak? What if the season ends abruptly?’ Every race, especially at the beginning, is important because you never know if it might end.
“We have a decision on which meets to get after and which we might lay back a bit because there’s a lot of 5Ks and they’re still kids and have to recover and have a nice experience.”
Wilson acknowledged that it is difficult for the state’s top runners like Souhegan junior Chloe Trudel not to be able to compete against some of the region’s best at invitationals. Trudel won the Division II individual title to help the Sabers girls earn the team crown, finished runner-up at both the Meet of Champions and in the girls’ small school race at the Manchester Invitational and placed fourth at the New England championships last year.
“That’s tough to not have these big meets that we typically participate in and have those opportunities but I think those top runners tend to be pretty motivated anyway,” Wilson said. “They’re pretty self-motivated and they’re just kind of looking forward to when things do get back to some kind of a normal and then all of those opportunities will be there for them in the future. I just keep reminding them of that, too.”
Wilson, Cox and Clark each said they have talked with their runners about being appreciative to have a fall cross-country season after many did not compete in track and field last school year because the NHIAA canceled the spring sports season.
“I’m telling you that left a lasting impression not only for coaches but student athletes as well,” Clark, who also coaches the Bow track and field team. “Any protocol you throw at us, we’re going to accommodate it. We don’t want a repeat of spring 2020.”
Windham waits
The defending Division I champion Windham field hockey team participated in its usual summer league to prepare for the fall season but junior midfielder Amy Lanouette was looking forward to having the whole team together for the first day of tryouts last Tuesday.
“One of the most exciting things is being able to be on the field with every single person and grade, stringing together all the incredible things we’ve done all summer and incorporating the rest of the things into that — camaraderie and the skills we’ve been practicing all summer — is super exciting,” Lanouette said in a phone interview last Monday.
Before Lanouette and her teammates could take the field last Tuesday, the school suspended its fall sports tryouts and practices due to positive COVID-19 cases among students, many of whom were athletes.
When Windham field hockey coach Katie Blair told her players of the school’s decision, she characterized it as a bump in the road.
“They took it pretty well, I will say that,” Blair said in a phone interview last Wednesday. “They are strong. We’ve always tried to teach them to roll with it. We’ve got to control what we can control and what we can’t, we can’t ... Even if we want to be out there, we have to be sure everyone is good to go.”
Blair said she told her players to continue training individually using the workouts she sent them every week during the summer.
While the Jaguars wait to learn when they can begin tryouts, those on their regionalized regular-season schedule, including Pinkerton, Londonderry, Bishop Guertin of Nashua and Salem, are practicing.
“We know that everyone else in our bracket right now is able to go so their teams are working,” Blair said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re doing our part — staying active, playing field hockey and getting ready for our season.”
Lancers in style
Londonderry girls’ soccer coach Derek Dane has an important decision to make before his team opens its season against arch-rival Pinkerton in Mack Plaque competition on Sept. 22.
Dane said he may implement the same playing style that Londonderry has used for more than a decade and brought it to two straight Division I championship games or he might try a completely new scheme this year.
The Lancers graduated 12 seniors from last year’s Division I runner-up team and return eight players who have played in a varsity game, he said. Those returners include co-captains and center midfielders Ashley Manor, a junior, and Katie McCudden, a senior.
“We’ve got to figure out who plays where and then how we’re going to play,” Dane said. “We’ve basically had a style of play for 12-plus years now and we need to decide whether we’re sticking with that or we’re going to change based on the players we have.
“It’s a rebuild for us and rebuilds are always fun.”
Regardless of what style Dane chooses, his players will be more than ready when they finally line up against the rival Astros.
“I feel like everyone just wants to play so bad,” McCudden said. “We’ve all been preparing for it for months at this point that we’re thinking, ‘This is our first game back, we’re going to go.’ I think everyone is going to be very, very excited to play.”