THE more repetitions Drew Heenan got under center for Londonderry High School football team, the more he understood the offense, Lancers coach Jimmy Lauzon said.
By the time the NHIAA Division I playoffs began, the junior quarterback was playing his best football of the season.
Heenan, who started the fall as the backup to senior Aidan Washington, completed 16 of his 29 passing attempts for 396 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 343 yards and two scores as he led Londonderry (11-1) to three playoff victories and its second Division I title in three years.
The New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges chose Heenan as the November Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month for his performance over Londonderry’s postseason run.
The Lancers defeated rival Pinkerton Academy for the fifth straight time, 25-13, in the quarterfinals, avenged their only loss of the season in a 28-21 semifinal triumph over Salem, then secured their eighth state championship with 24-14 triumph over Winnacunnet in the Division I final.
Heenan made three starts while Washington was out with a knee injury and took over as the team’s starter after Washington broke his collarbone in a 35-7 Londonderry win over Nashua North on Oct. 29.
“What stands out is probably how much he improved throughout this year,” Lauzon said of Heenan. “He just put it all together for the playoffs and did a really good job…He didn’t try and do too much. He just did a really good job of getting everyone the ball and leading us.”
In the Lancers’ quarterfinal win over Pinkerton, Heenan went 5 of 10 passing for 189 yards with two 60-plus-yard touchdown passes to classmate Andrew Kullman. Heenan also ran for 74 yards and a TD on 17 carries.
Heenan, who played running back up until high school, showcased his dual-threat ability in the Lancers’ semifinal triumph over Salem. He rushed for a month-high 193 yards and a TD on 24 carries.
Heenan credited his semifinal rushing output to his offensive linemen creating big running lanes all game.
“I just had to hit them and get to the second level, try to make people miss,” Heenan said. “The offensive line did a great job for the whole playoffs creating huge holes for us to run through and great pass protection. They don’t get as much credit as they deserve. They’re the workhorse of our team.”
Lauzon limited how much Heenan ran in the regular season to keep the quarterback healthy but described him as a natural, gifted runner.
“A big part of the (Salem) game plan was to get Drew the ball and get him the maximum amount of blockers,” Lauzon said. “And we did that a bunch of times and he came through for us but then there were times where we didn’t try to create a numbers advantage. We just kind of gave him the ball and he’s got the ability to be a running back when he has it.”
Before the D-I title game against Winnacunnet, Lauzon told Heenan that he was ready for the big moment because of all his work and preparation.
Heenan agreed.
The Warriors limited Londonderry to 16 first-half plays on the way to a 7-0 halftime advantage. The Lancers responded by taking the lead for good in the third quarter with 21 points ---more than Winnacunnet allowed in any of its prior 11 games — behind two Heenan TD passes to Kullman and a 12-yard Jake Schena scoring run.
“All game, he was just extremely poised,” Lauzon said.
Heenan, who completed 9 of his 11 passing attempts for 200 yards and ran for 76 yards in the final, said he enjoyed the challenge of trying to break down the Warriors’ defense.
“It was hard to game plan against them because there was no drop off with their whole defense,” Heenan said. “Everyone was good. Everyone flew to the football. We were more focused on trying to execute plays the best we can, try not to do too much with the football, just try to move the ball down the field.”
Heenan said his favorite playoff moments were just being at practices with his teammates. Winning the state championship for captain Jake Naar, who died in a single-car crash in March, was a dream come true, he said.
“I know our one goal was to win it for him,” Heenan said. “It was a great feeling. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Other athletes considered for the November award were Timberlane football player Dom Pallaria, Nashua South boys soccer player Jadiel Bomfim, Bow High School girls soccer player Lyndsey LaPerle, Hopkinton High School girls soccer player Ashee Brehio and Coe-Brown Northwood Academy cross-country runner Aidan Cox.
Pallaria, a senior running back, rushed for 421 yards and nine touchdowns over Timberlane’s three-game playoff run to the NHIAA Division II championship.
Bomfim, a junior forward, scored the game-winning goal in Nashua South’s 1-0 NHIAA Division I semifinal win over rival Nashua North and scored both the game-tying goal and a penalty-kick-round goal in South’s 3-2 win over Hanover in the Division I final.
LaPerle, a junior forward, scored both Bow goals in its 2-1 NHIAA Division II semifinal overtime triumph over Hollis/Brookline and the game-winning overtime goal in the Falcons’ 2-1 victory over Pembroke in the D-II final.
Brehio, a senior midfielder/forward, scored the game-winning goal in Hopkinton’s 2-1 win over St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover in the NHIAA Division III championship game and posted a first-half hat trick in the Hawks’ 5-2 semifinal triumph over The Derryfield School.
Cox, a junior, won the NHIAA Meet of Champions boys individual title with a time of 15 minutes, 1.45 seconds and was the top New Hampshire boys runner at the New England Cross Country Championships with his seventh-place finish (16:41.97).
Previous 2021 winners: January, Diana Pivirotto, East Kingston (hockey); February, Royce Williams, Manchester (basketball); March, Isabella King, Bedford (basketball); April, Sam Sacerdote, Hanover (baseball); May, Tim Zepf, Londonderry (outdoor track); June, Jonah Wachter, Concord (baseball); July, James Pleat, Nashua (golf); August, Tristan Lucier, Manchester (baseball); September, Darian Lopez-Sullivan, Dover (football); October, Addison MacNeil, Brentwood (field hockey).
