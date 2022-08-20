The 119th New Hampshire Amateur golf championship taught Brandon Gillis how to manage his nerves and accept that there will be times when they get the better of him on the course.
The 23-year-old Nashua resident rebounded from a tough first round of stroke play to enter match play as the sixth seed. Gillis, a Sky Meadow Country Club member, then beat three former State Am champions in match play and made clutch shots in the final to win the six-day tournament at Abenaqui CC in Rye last month.
For winning his first State Am championship in his fifth tournament appearance, Gillis was chosen as the July Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month by the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
“There’s a lot of ups and downs but it’s really important to try to stay level out there and keep your mind in the right place,” Gillis said.
Gillis, who finished runner-up to James Pleat in last year’s State Am, was not pleased with his 2-over 74 on July 11 in the first of two stroke-play rounds. In windier, tougher conditions the following afternoon, he shot a 2-under 70 and said he felt he even left a few shots on the course that day.
Gillis opened match play with a 3-and-2 victory over Ridgewood CC’s Thomas Hickey to advance to his first of three meetings with former State Am champions.
The University of Rhode Island golfer defeated 2006 State Am winner and Concord CC member Matt Burroughs, 2 and 1, in what he considered his toughest match of the tournament.
“I got off to a nice start,” said Gillis, whose brother, Brian, caddied for him during match play. “I think I was two or three under through the first five or six holes and that really helped settle me into the match.”
Gillis’ reward for reaching the Round of 16 later that day was a rematch with Nashua CC’s Pleat, the 2020 and 2021 State Am champion.
Unlike last year’s final, Gillis said he was not star-struck entering his match with Pleat.
“I think I said something along the lines of, ‘Somebody’s got to beat him at some point so it might as well be me,’” Gillis said. “As soon as I said that I was like, ‘That’s not like me to say.’ But I was feeling it and it ended up working out in the end.”
Pleat was 1-up through 13 holes before Gillis strung together three straight birdies to win the 14th, 15th and 16th holes en route to a 3-and-2 victory.
“Going into those holes … it was just kind of a solid match,” Gillis said. “(Neither) of us had really done anything outstanding at that point. My brother kind of said to me, ‘Let’s go. Let’s stop messing around here and play some golf.’ And that really helped. He was a huge help on the bag because he knows me so well.
“He knows the right things to say to get me in the right mood and mindset.”
Gillis said he did not play well and shot a 1-over in his 5-and-3 quarterfinal win over Atkinson Resort and CC’s Mat Gover but “sometimes you’ve got to get away with not playing well in these tournaments.”
Gillis advanced to a meeting with 2011 State Am champion Jim Cilley in the 36-hole final after his 5-and-4 semifinal win over Hooper Golf Course’s Ryan Kohler.
Last year, Gillis said he went into the final just happy to make it that far. Going into this summer’s final, he believed this was his tournament to win.
Gillis never trailed in the final on July 16.
The Nashua North graduate matched Cilley’s birdie on the eighth hole in the second round of the final to preserve a 3-up lead. On the par-3 ninth hole, Gillis’ tee shot landed in the front bunker but he holed out from the sand to cushion his advantage.
“Eight and nine were the two turning points,” Gillis said. “I think that’s really what won me the match even though there were still nine holes to go. … I think in his (Cilley’s) head, he felt like he should have won both of those holes. To lose one of them was, I think, a little rattling for him.”
Cilley won hole No. 10 with a birdie but Gillis then chipped in for par from off the green to halve the 11th hole and remain 3-up. After bogeying the 13th hole, Gillis parred the final four and secured the 3-and-1 victory when Cilley bogeyed on hole No. 17.
“My brother and I, we wanted to win this so bad for the past few years,” Gillis said. “We felt like we were capable of doing it but just for some reason never got all the way done. This year … it felt like a relief and it was a really special feeling just after all the six days of a lot of golf.”
Other athletes considered for the June award were golfers June Doerr, Evan Rollins and Jascha Johnston, Concord Post 21 baseball player Trevor Smith and Nashua Silver Knights baseball player Shane McNamara.
Doerr, a 16-year-old Hampton Falls resident, won her first New Hampshire Golf Association Girls Junior Championship on July 29 at CC of New Hampshire with a 10-over 226, finishing the three-day, stroke-play tournament with a 10-stroke advantage over runner-up Julianna Megan.
Rollins, an 18-year-old Laconia resident, edged out Sam Maurice and Johnston by one stroke to win the NHGA Boys Junior Championship.
Johnston, a 15-year-old Stratham resident, won the Mike Ryan Memorial Junior Golf tournament on July 20 and finished runner-up alongside Maurice at the NHGA Boys Junior Championship.
Smith went 5-for-13 at the plate with three runs scored, five RBIs and one walk and pitched Concord Post 21 to a 3-2 win over Portsmouth that advanced the team to the winner’s bracket championship game in the American Legion state tournament. Smith earned the win against Portsmouth after allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks alongside four strikeouts over 6⅓ innings.
McNamara, a Londonderry resident, batted .270 (17-for-63) with a home run, 16 RBIs, nine runs scored, six walks, two stolen bases and was hit by two pitches over 16 July games for the Nashua Silver Knights.
Previous 2022 winners: January, Jackson Marshall, Hooksett (basketball); February, Brooke Paquette, Hudson (basketball); March, Geo Baker, Derry (basketball); April, Kyle Maurice, Exeter (baseball); May, Nate Fletcher, Greenland (outdoor track and field); June, Kristen Beebe, Brentwood (softball).