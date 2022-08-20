The 119th New Hampshire Amateur golf championship taught Brandon Gillis how to manage his nerves and accept that there will be times when they get the better of him on the course.

The 23-year-old Nashua resident rebounded from a tough first round of stroke play to enter match play as the sixth seed. Gillis, a Sky Meadow Country Club member, then beat three former State Am champions in match play and made clutch shots in the final to win the six-day tournament at Abenaqui CC in Rye last month.

